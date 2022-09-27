NEWLAND — As a benefit for Avery County Animal Support, Avery Pickleball held a tournament fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Avery Parks and Recreation Department Rock Gym.
Avery County Animal Support is a two-person team made up of Ellie Lecka and Emily Jo Turbyfill. Without any funding on the state or local level, the organization relies on donations and the help of people who are willing to volunteer and foster animals.
The Town of Elk Park recently decided to partner with Avery County Animal Support and allow the group to use the old town hall building as an emergency facility to hold animals. Currently, animals stay with Lecka, Turbyfill or a foster. The town hall building is a temporary solution, but is a step in the right direction, Lecka said. It’s a win-win for both parties, as it will also give the Town of Elk Park an opportunity to make much-needed repairs and renovations to the building. While Elk Park is helping with the cost of renovations, Lecka and Turbyfill still have to come up with around $12,000 to buy special kennels for the facility. The kennels are made for places that weren’t intended to house animals, and would prevent any damage to the historic building.
“To make it compliant with the state is what's costing us so much, but to also preserve the building so that animal waste doesn't destroy the building or that barking is not a problem, is going to be a huge cost,” Lecka said.
Along with the entry fee participants had to pay, there was a silent auction in which local businesses donated items and gift certificates, said Sue Clouser, who helped organize the fundraiser. Avery Pickleball plays on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Rock Gym. Everyone is welcome and it's free, she said.
“Everything that we make from it will go toward fixing up the town hall building in Elk Park for an emergency shelter for injured and neglected animals,” Clouser said.
At the end of the day, the tournament raised just less than $3,000, Lecka said. The week before the tournament, she had six critically injured or sick animals come in. If it wasn’t for the tournament, she said she would be extremely stressed over funds between the critical medical intakes and the new building. Currently, they have 33 animals in the rescue.
Avery County Animal Support will be at the Newland Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, and at the Woolly Worm Festival on October 15 and 16 to educate people on its mission, take donations and recruit volunteers. Lecka said they’re always looking for volunteers, and she tries to find something for everyone to do. Volunteers who are willing to transport animals to other rescues are always in great need, she said, and they are reimbursed for gas.
So far, they have painted the interior of the old town hall building and replaced the floor, and soon they’re going to paint the exterior and replace the windows. The biggest step now is raising money to purchase the kennels, she said.
“We’re seeing the effort the county is beginning to put into solving this issue, and we’re excited for what the future holds for our county animals,” Lecka said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.