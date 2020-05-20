HUDSON — Avery High School Principal Phillip Little will become the new principal of South Caldwell High School.
Little was given a two-year contract by the Caldwell County Board of Education on Monday, May 18. Little will start in the new position on July, 1.
Little told the Lenoir News-Topic that he was drawn to the school due to a larger school environment and the increased resources that come with it.
“I have loved my time here in Avery County, and I’m looking forward to doing some more of the great things on a larger scale,” Little told the paper.
Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said that the school system has begun the process for finding a new principal. Little had recently been tapped to fulfill the role as principal for Avery Middle School.
“Although I regret seeing Mr. Little’s departure, he will be a great addition to South Caldwell,” Brigman said in a statement. “We wish him the best on this new endeavor. We have already opened the search process for a new principal.”
Little began his career as a social studies teacher. He received his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and earned two master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.