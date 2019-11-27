CROSSNORE — Avery County High School came together to hold “An Evening of Love,” a fundraiser and outpouring of support for ACHS English teacher and drama advisor Shannon Perdue.
Perdue is awaiting a kidney transplant while still teaching at the high school, and the event was organized to fundraise for Perdue and show support from the high school.
The event at Crossnore School and Children School’s auditorium featured an auction and a variety show with performances by students. Perdue attended the show.
“It’s hard for me,” Perdue said. “I guess it’s hard for anyone to receive that kind of attention.”
Perdue found out she would need a transplant in May. She is still waiting for a donor. She was initially told it would be a low-key night featuring students in the drama program, but suddenly the other performing arts programs at the school wanted to join. The auditorium was packed.
“It was special,” Perdue said.
Perdue noted the biggest surprise was former students who came back to be part of the event.
“I was in a bit of a shock,” Perdue said. “I wasn’t expecting something that big.”
Perdue tearfully added that she is so blessed to live in Avery County.
“It hasn’t quite worked out, but so many people have called and tried to be a donor,” Perdue said, adding many people have called her to offer to help.
Perdue said she is thankful she is still able to teach and thanked God for how well she is doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.