Editor's Note: The following feature was published in the April 13, 2016, edition of The AJT highlighting the career of local musician Claude Baldwin.
NEWLAND — If the rocks and hills are the body of the mountain, then music is certainly its lifeblood. Hither and yon, cross the peaks and valleys, the sweet sounds of mountain music can lift a man’s soul to the greatest heights. For Claude Baldwin of Newland, music has brought him happiness his entire life.
Born in Haysi, Va., in 1931 and raised in Blood Camp, Baldwin’s’ love for music dates back to his early childhood. As a boy of seven or eight years old, his parents took him and his siblings to see Bill Monroe play in concert. Baldwin recalls making his way close to the stage and staring, transfixed, as Monroe plucked away on his mandolin. Although he may not have realized it at the time, that moment would change Baldwin’s life forever, and the man on stage he came to idolize would also become his friend.
“I never heard nothing like that before in my life,” Baldwin said. “I fell in love with him.”
As a teenager, Baldwin pulled galax and peeled cherry bark, eventually saving up enough money to buy a Kay guitar. Teaching himself to play, Baldwin learned not from sheet music, but by sound, using a family Victrola to listen to records.
“Mama would fuss at me cause I was supposed to be working and I was learning to play,” Baldwin said. “I learned it all by ear. I learned the sound of it. If you got that sound, you had it.”
It was also during this time that Baldwin was courting his future wife, Ella May. He would hitchhike to Unicoi County, Tenn., and meet up with her. By the time he was 21 years old, Baldwin had a wife and a band. Playing with Alvin Coffey and Brian Howe, Baldwin and his first group got their start in Burnsville, playing on the radio.
After changing bands a few times, Baldwin found his crew. Playing with fellow Avery natives Delmer Wise (guitar), Jimmy Wise (fiddle), Rand Shook (banjo), Dennis Sparks (mandolin) and Blowing Rock native James Coffey (lead guitar), Baldwin and his group came to be known as the Avery County Hillbilly Mountain Boys. Eventually, the group dropped the ‘Avery County,’ continuing on as simply The Hillbilly Mountain Boys.
All told, the boys played together for nearly 40 years. Together they played all across Appalachia, jumping from North Carolina to Kentucky, West Virginia to Tennessee and everywhere in between. The group played at a number of festivals, some of which continue to this day. The band played Ralph Stanley’s festival in Virginia, the Dark Hollow festival in Tennessee, the Rutherford Bluegrass Festival, the Carter Family Fold, all the way up to the Grand Ole Opry. While Baldwin said it was an honor to play at the Opry, the venue didn’t pay enough. One of the band’s biggest gigs was playing for members of the North Carolina General Assembly.
“Bill Monroe, he loved us boys,” Baldwin recalled. “If he could get us there, he wanted us there where he was playing music, because he loved us.”
While the band never played on stage with Monroe, they would often play the same venues and jammed together. When Monroe passed away in 1996, his fiddle player, Kenny Baker, contacted Baldwin and offered to sell him all of Monroe’s music. All of his bandmates have since passed away.
“Today all my boys are dead and gone, all except me,” Baldwin said. “They all passed away and I’m the only one living.”
Baldwin can no longer pluck the strings of his guitar or his mandolin as he once did. His hands no longer cooperate as they should. But he still keeps those instruments in his possession. Raising his great granddaughter, Rosemary, Baldwin drives her to and from high school each day. With CDs of the Hillbilly Mountain Boys, he can relive the good times and share his gift of music with others.
“Music means happiness to everybody,” Baldwin said. “Music is something that’s happy. It makes me happy when I play it. It makes me happy when I’m singing. It rejoices me. Whether it’s hymns or whether it’s a hoedown or just a plain ol’ bluegrass song, like ‘Blue Moon of Kentucky.’ That’s what it means to me. Happiness.”
