From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept 9, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Newland’s first Street Dance A Gala Affair.” Approximately 1,500 were on hand for Newland’s first street dance sponsored by the Newland Volunteer Fire Department Saturday night. The dance was so successful it promises to become a seasonal affair, perhaps with two a month during the summer and early autumn months. There was Rock’n Roll, Square Dancing, Buck Dancing and cake walks. Jennie Vance and the Linville River Boys furnished the music and High Sheriff Bev Daniels did the calling for the dances. The Avery High Dancers under the direction of “Miss Kay’’ exhibited clog dancing that has won them so many honors, and the Benjamin Franklin Cloggers performed also. The crowd was a good natured one, quiet and orderly. The Fire Department appreciates the support the people gave, also the cooperation of the Sheriff’s Department and the Town Police. They are also grateful to the town officials who helped in every way possible to make the event successful. All in all it was a very gala event, with the multi-colored pennants fluttering over the streets; the dancers in their bright clothing; and the sound of the toe-tapping music giving one the urge to “swing your partner, and the do-si-do.” Another street dance is planned sometime in October when the fall foliage is at its peak.
40 years ago: The Sept. 17, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Heaton News.” The Boultons hauled a van load of people to the Senior Citizens dinner Saturday evening. Among them were Dr. Fife and his wife. I think every one of us enjoyed the dinner very much. Got back to Heaton in time for Dr. Fife to preach a wonderful sermon. We had a big crowd at church Sunday, lots of visitors and a real good sermon and a wonderful fellowship dinner. I think everyone enjoyed talking to people they hadn’t seen for years. Dare Eller was up from Kingsport Tenn., John Barlow and family from Wilkesboro, NC, and Mary Moore. We want all of you to come back. Bynum Brewer and Charles Barlow are busy getting wood this week. Of course Edna has to go along to keep them busy. She says they spend too much time resting. Scoville Barlow was in Asheville Monday for a check up on his eyes. He said the doctor there said surgery on his eye might give him a little more sight. We hope and pray that it will. A busy time on Double Knobs dozing of roads and getting ready to build several homes. We are so glad to have Ann Adams out to church Sunday. Ann has to spent part of her time in a iron lung. We are so proud of you were able to be with us Sunday. Just hope and pray you come more often. Angie Baldwin is in the hospital today having her tonsils removed. Sorry Angie. We miss you. Patty Davis has a new baby, born Monday night. Hope both of you are doing fine.
30 years ago: The Sept. 5, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “New Physician at Cannon.” “My transition from residency to private practice has been wonderful,” Dr. Alfred Earwood recently stated. “The people at Cannon Memorial Hospital have been so nice and helpful, and the ladies in my office, Donna McKinney and Linda Hodges, have been invaluable during these past four weeks. It has been a very good experience for my wife, Diane, and me.” Following graduation from Freedom High School in Morganton and Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, Dr, Earwood earned his M.D. at the East Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville, NC. He pre-med his residency at the James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tenn. Dr. Earwood continued. “My mom and dad were associated with healthcare in Morganton for a number of years, and I received exposure to the field of medicine at an early age. It seemed kind of natural to become a doctor, and it also satisfies a personal desire I have to help others. And to begin a practice in the mountains of NC is just perfect. Diana and I wanted to stay in the area. We love the out of doors and we feel our choice to join the Cannon Memorial Hospital family could not have been a better one.” Dr. Earwood’s office is located in the Lower Level Medical Annex at Cannon Memorial Hospital.
20 years ago: The Sept. 6, 2001, edition of The AJT featured featured article “Thompson/Braswell”. Mr. Walter Thompson and Mrs. Nina Braswell are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter and son, Ginny and Allan, on June 16, 2001. The double ring ceremony took place at Crossnore Baptist Church in Crossnore with the Rev. Keith Tutterow officiating. Ginny is the daughter of Walter D. and the late Rachel J. Thompson, She is currently employed at Life Care Center in Banner Elk as admissions coordinator. Allen is the son of Nina M. and the late Charles W. Braswell. He is currently employed by Coca Cola, Inc. The couple reside in their new home at 1609 Sugar Mountain No. 1 Road in Newland.
