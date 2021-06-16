From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The June 10, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Mrs. Bruce Keener nee Miss Ruby Buchanan.” Miss Ruby Yvonne Buchanan, daughter of Mrs. Essie Harrington of Newland, and Bruce Gale Keener, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cassel Keener of Route 1, Elk Park, were united in marriage by Rev. Dean Bare on June 2 at the home of the bride’s grandmother, Mrs. Rhetta Buchanan. The bride was attired in a full-length white gown with a blue satin sash. The matron of Honor, Mrs. Bill Tariton, wore a blue dress. Jimmy Keener served as Best Man. The couple will reside in Hickory where the groom is employed.
40 years ago: The June 11, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Kid’s World to Feature Grandfather Mtn. Cloggers.” The Grandfather Mountain Cloggers will be featured on a prime time television special on Monday, June 15. They were filmed for “Kid’s World” last month and it will be aired at 8 p.m. on WSOC-TV, Channel 9, Charlotte. The theme of the “Kid’s World” special is dance, and the Grandfather Mountain Cloggers were selected as the representative of the clogging world.
Featured with the group will be Mariette Winkler, 19, of Boone. Mariette is the daughter of Ms. Burlee Winkler and Mr. Dickie Winkler of Boone. Mariette was the North Carolina State Clogging Champion in the High School division in 1979. The other two dancers for the group are Mike and David Alexander, sons of Mr. and Mrs. David Alexander of Newland. David is the current North Carolina State Clogging Champion in the Adult division. Also featured with the Grandfather Mountain Cloggers will be Amy Rivers, 12, of Newland. Miss Rivers conducted the interview for the special with David Alexander, director of the Grandfather Mountain Cloggers. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rivers, Amy is an upcoming eighth grader at the Crossnore-Newland Middle School. She was selected by the group on the basis of her outstanding qualities as an ideal American youth. Miss Rivers enjoys basketball, as she was a member of the team last year, swimming, and water skiing. She also enjoys clogging, as she studied with the Alexander School of Dance in previous years. The Grandfather Mountain Cloggers had a busy year in 1980, with performances at The White House and in New York City. They began 1981 by performing in the Inaugural Parade for Governor Jim Hunt.
30 years ago: The June 13, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Now and Then.” The beautiful old Water Tower on the Lees-McRae campus, across the road from the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, is a landmark of unusual distinction. Finley Townsend a local first-class rock mason, was called upon in 1923 by Mr. Edgar Tufts. Jr. to construct a stone-covered water tower. A new water system for the college was being installed because the old spring-on-the-hill system was outdated and inadequate. Since the other buildings on the campus would be constructed of native stone, many people felt the water tower should also be built of the beautiful stone. In 1924, Mr. Townsend completed his work of art. The combination of red brick with gray stone gave the appearance of windows at the top of the structure. This was his own creation. The tower continued to be used for the storage of water for LMC until a problem with contamination developed in 1933. Two or three wells were dug to furnish pure water to the college, hospital and Grandfather Home. There seemed to be no longer any need for the unique six-sided structure on the hill. But it would not remain idle long if there were other ideas for its use. The bottom part, or floor of the tower, was redesigned to house a pool of water for fish. The pool was in the center of the building with a walkway circling it. The windows were clear glass and the light penetrated the inside from one of the six windows any time of the day. The Pinnacle Inn guests enjoyed strolling to the tower to watch the mountain trout dart back and forth in the water. It became a fascinating attraction for visitors and local residents.
Next, Mr. Tufts, Jr. had the inside walls sealed, and the very attractive room became his office for a period of time. What an ideal location for the president of the college, surrounded by all the classrooms, dormitories and other activities on the campus. When the president’s office was moved, the tower room became a beauty shop. A few changes were made and the necessary equipment was installed to serve the ladies who wished to have haircuts, shampoo sets and permanents. The operators were experienced and courteous, and were usually booked solid. Everything went well in the conveniently located shop, until one rainy day. The old water storage tank, still above the shop, began to leak water down the walls and onto the floor. This was in the mid-forties, when metal curlers in the hair were attached to an electric machine to give the permanent. Faye had finished rolling a customer’s hair and was ready for the usual connection to be made with the electricity. Once the current was turned on, the operator and the customer felt a strong shock! What an experience! The customer went home without her permanent and the operator gave no more permanents that day. The problem was soon fixed.
During the late 1940s a gift shop was housed in the tower. Miss Phoebe Wakefield opened the attractive and popular gift shop only in the summers. Her homemade candy called “Sugar Mountain Sweets” was a big seller. How delicious! She had a variety of items for sale. Homemade crafts of all kinds, including her own beautifully knitted articles, were admired by all who visited her shop.
40 years ago: The June 11, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “One hundred years of trade in Heaton.” Before grocery store chains and Walmarts started popping up, people went to local general stores to shop everything they needed, even the local gossip. The old Heaton General was just such a place. James Madison Heaton II started J.M. Heaton General Merchandise, Wholesale and Retail with $40 he borrowed from a family member in 1897. After building his business a little at a time, Heaton eventually had enough money to hire Jim and John Hicks to build a three-story building in the town then known as Hale, N.C. Hale lay directly between Banner Elk and Elk Park, alongside the Elk River. Before long, Heaton had a thriving business and became one of the major suppliers of goods to the area with the Mast General Store and Hughes Stove. Paul Heaton, a son of Heaton II, recalls when the Tweetsie Railroad would arrive in Elk Park and his father would pick up goods to restock the store’s shelves.
“Most of the groceries and other things came from Tennessee since it was closer,” said Heaton. The multi-level store had about everything. Most of the groceries were on the ground floor, clothing and hardware was on the second floor and miscellaneous items such as roots and herbs were housed on the third floor. Though business was usually done on a cash-and-carry basis, goods were sometimes given to customers as part of a trade. Along with other local people, Heaton was involved in the effort to make Avery County the 100th and last county to be established in North Carolina. After a while people started to refer to the area of Hale as Heaton since the store was so popular. Eventually locals dropped the name Hale completely.
Along with the Heaton store, there was another opened on the same side of the Elk River Road by J.W. Ellis in the late 1920’s. A third was built next to the post office opposite Heaton General by J.O. and Maude Shell, and L.E. McGuire opened a store in partnership with Heaton III. In 1946 the area continued to thrive through the 1950s with the Heaton Store, even adding a small skating rink, according to Joanne Blair, daughter of L.E. McGuire. The stores all made it for a while, but with more and more convenience marts and chain groceries popping up, the stores had a harder time making ends meet.
