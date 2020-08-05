From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The July 30 , 1970, edition of The AJT featured the picture “Groundbreaking ceremony.” A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at Grandfather Home for Children in Banner Elk heralding the beginning of a (New Friends) cottage now under construction. Completion is expected within seven months, with money being donated primarily from friends in the Hickory area. All monies have not been raised and contributions will be graciously appreciated. Photographed are D.R. Beeson Jr., architect from Johnson City, Tenn., Rev. D. Edward Renegar, executive director of the Home, George Blackwelder, trustee instrumental in raising money for the new cottage, Miss Margaret Tufts, daughter of the founder of the Home, Miss Anne Brayan, Former superintendent of Grandfather Home for Children and William Campbell, president of the Alumni Association.
40 years ago: The July 31, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Minneapolis Wildcats.” The Minneapolis Wildcats youth softball team and parents enjoyed a cookout on Saturday, July 19 at Minneapolis ball field. After a delicious meal the parents played the children in a game of softball but the parents lost 7-5. Coach Keith Johnson then presented the players with a Certificate of Award and trophy for their outstanding performance. Robert Pittman then presented Johnson with a Plaque of Appreciation and a trophy for his time and work with them. Everyone enjoyed the get-together which was a big success. Thanks to all the parents for the food, time and money donated to make this event possible.
30 years ago: The July 26, 1990, edition of The AJT featured “Burlesons announce new arrival.” Bob and Jeanette Burleson of Banner Elk would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Brittany Nicole. She was born at 1:25 a.m. on June 25, 1990, at Watauga Hospital. She weighed 8 lb., 10 oz. and was 20 ¼ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bill and Gladys Turbyfill of Banner Elk. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Jeanette Burleson of Frank. Great grandparents are Minnie Turbyfill of Banner Elk and Althea Burleson of Bakerville.
20 years ago: The July 27, 2000, edition of The AJT featured article “Two fisherman lost, found uncomfortable but unharmed.” Early in the morning of July 24 the Avery County 911 communications center received a call reporting that two men had not returned home. The men, David Beard and Chris Sigmon of Claremont, had hiked into the Harper’s Creek area of Pisgah National Forest for a day of fishing. About 3 p.m. Beard and Sigmon realized they were lost. Trying to find their way out of the wilderness area without a map, they hiked until dark. In their confusion, they proceeded in the river in the wrong direction, hiking deeper into the forest. The call at 1 a.m. came from Jennie Beard. An officer of the Linville-Central Rescue Squad and an investigator from the Avery County Sheriff’s Department responded and soon located the subject’s car. During the night, the unprepared fishermen were drenched by heavy rains in the area, amounting to as much as four inches. They spent the night huddled under a single parka, without food, clean water or any heat. At dawn, they continued hiking through the woods. Unknown to Beard and Sigmon, volunteers from Linville Central Rescue Squad and McDowell County Rescue were covering the trailheads preparing to hike into the woods in search of them. At 11 a.m. on Monday, Wesley Calloway and his specially trained dog found their scent. Following the trail, which carried them across the river many times, the searchers became increasingly concerned that the lost men would suffer hypothermia, a condition in which body temperature drops dangerously low, causing the victim to make irrational decisions. As the search dog, with his handler, picked up more scent, more and more searchers were closing along all trails.
