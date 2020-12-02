From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Nov. 26, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “Open House Marks 57 years of Banking Service.” The Avery County Bank celebrated its 57th anniversary with the opening of a new drive-in window and an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 3 until 8 p.m. Mr. Ivor Vance, a director, is shown cutting the ribbon signaling the opening of the new service. Shown looking are John Farrington, who will operate the window, and bank officials Gene Penland and Martha and Bob Guy. Over 1,400 customers attended the celebration. Employees and wives of employees served hot spiced cider and birthday cake. Fifteen prizes were drawn from the treasure chest and will be given to: Mrs. Rufus Henley, Mrs. Bonnie Fortune, Mrs. Jerry Trivett, Mrs. Ruth Aldridge, Miss Joyce Benfield, R.F. Horney Jr., Jerry Hartley, Goldie Pyatte, Harold Henson, Patricia Franklin, Fred Davis, Linzie Daniels, Blanche Ford, Alice Townsend, and Lynda B. Johnson. The new drive-in window was installed by Diebold, Inc. and will be operated by John Farrington of Minneapolis. The window will be open during the regular hours and on Friday afternoon from 2 until 6 p.m.
40 years ago: The Nov. 26, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Benfields to Celebrate 40th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Ted E. Benfield of Crossnore will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 7, with a surprise drop-in given by their children at their own home in Crossnore from 3 until 5 p.m. All of their friends are invited to attend and enjoy refreshments and help make their anniversary a day to remember. They are the proud parents of five wonderful children: Billy Benfield of Hendersonville, NC, Bobby Benfield of Crossnore, Mary Fay Aldridge of Valdese NC, and Willa Dean Benfield of Crossnore. The Benfield’s also have been blessed with nine lovely grandchildren.
30 years ago: The Nov. 21, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article “Dr. Martin Leaving for Saudi Arabia.” Dr. Wayne Martin, Commander of 912 MASH Unit stationed in Johnson City, Tenn., has received his orders from the US Army to report to Johnson City November 21 where the unit will mobilize. Dr. Martin, who is a Lt. Col. in the Army Reserves will leave Nov. 24 for Ft. Bragg and after two to four weeks there will go to Saudi Arabia for six months. Monday, Nov. 19, was Dr. Martin’s last day in his office at Sloop Hospital. It was a sad day for staff and patients alike, not to mention Dr. Martin’s wife, Linda, who said, “When he gets back this time, I don’t intend to even let him go to Elk Park.” While Dr. Martin is in the Middle East, Dr. Shawn Holmes, PA, will take over Dr. Martin’s patients, keep their medication up to date, etc. Dr. Holmes is a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and attended the University of Oklahoma. He and his wife, Donna, who is in the RN program at Lenoir Rhyne, currently live in Boone.
20 years ago: The Nov. 22, 2000, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Tips for surviving holiday ‘blues’ offered by Cannon Memorial.” Noting that is is not at all unusual for some adults to suffer low spirits during the holiday season, the Kate B. Reynolds Behavioral Health Service at Cannon Memorial Hospital has suggested the following tips for avoiding the difficulty:
Start new traditions—Since carrying on “traditions” is among the hallmarks for the holidays, inability to carry out some of the usual traditions can be an acute source sadness. If you have recently lost a loved one, if the holiday season is the anniversary of such a loss, or if your living situation has changed during the year and loved ones are distant, remember that you are able to start new holiday traditions. They may not seem to begin as much but they will feel increasingly comfortable when repeated over the few years.
Participate when you can — When you’re feeling blue, it’s difficult to enjoy such activities as giving gifts or going to parties. Participate only to a degree that feels comfortable, but don’t isolate yourself entirely. A little participation may very well pick up your spirits.
Take care of yourself — Since the height of the season can bring an overwhelming amount of holiday media messages, it might be a good time to read a good book or listen to some good music instead of watching TV. Write letters to friends and loved ones instead of sending cards. In such activities, you may find your mood lifting.
Volunteer your time — many social service programs need volunteers to help needy people over the holidays.
