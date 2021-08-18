From our newspaper archives:
40 years ago: The Sept 3, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Underwood & Weld Co. Erects Windmill In Newland.” Underwood & Weld Company, Inc., hs erected a windmill on an 80-foot tower in the parking area at the trucking terminal and office on Newland. The windmill is a 5-kilowatt Enertech wind system, a horizontal axis downwind machine, with a fixed pitch propeller with 20-foot blades designed for direct utility interface, and uses an induction generator. Components blades and tower are painted in Underwood ‘s company colors (two-tone green), the colors used on all company trucks. The windmill represents the results of extensive investigation of wind system according to George Underwood president of Underwood & Weld Company Inc. “It was almost impossible to get proven data on the production of electricity from wind systems, especially in this area. So we thought we’d experiment and evaluate our own system. Our objectives are to generate electricity and evaluate the efficiency of this system.” Mr. Underwood stressed that this particular system is a practical approach to the problems of rising utility costs. “Our requirements for electricity keep increasing and the cost keeps increasing also. Mountain Electric Cooperative provided dependable service important to our office computer and to our shop equipment. This new system allows us to stay online for the electrical service and yet offset some of the cost in an interesting way.”
30 years ago: The Aug. 22, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Smith Principal at Elk Park” If you walk into the principal’s office at Elk Park Elementary School this year, you will be greeted by a Ninja Turtle, Sesame Street characters, and a new face behind the desk. John Smith of Crossnore is the new principal. He has decorated his office in a manner that is appealing to students. Smith is a lifetime Avery County resident, having attended Minneapolis Elementary School and Cranberry High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree at Appalachian State University, his Master’s degree at Western Carolina University and his EdS at Appalachian State University. He has 27 years teaching experience in Avery County which began as a seventh grade teacher of math, reading and social studies at Newland Elementary School. This was followed by a similar position at Crossnore Elementary School. When Avery High School opened in 1968, John Smith moved there to teach math. He has served as Extended Day Director and assistant principal of Avery High School, and most recently as Director of In- School Suspension.
20 years ago: The Aug 23, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “First Baptist Church lends helping hand.” By the grace of God the Newland First Baptist Church High School Youth Group went on a mission trip to Northway, Alaska this past July. The purpose of the trip was to present a Vacation Bible School to a Native American village which was successfully done, but due to the groups diverse spiritual gifts, talents and personalities, we were directed to a relationship with the Lodge workers in Northway. The family who ran the lodge had seen church groups come and go, but we were able to see their needs, their problems and situation, then develop a personal relationship with this young family. We thought we were in Alaska to a present a VBS, which we were, but we were also there to share Jesus Christ with a working family in need as well. On July 21, 12 people from First Baptist Church of Newland flew to Alaska for a cross-cultural mission trip. North Carolina Baptists and the Alaska Baptists have a three-year agreement to send mission teams to one another’s states. The summer of 2001 was the second of the three-year articulation agreement. The team from Avery County picked the mission assignment to present a Vacation Bible School program in the village of northway Alaska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.