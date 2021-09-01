From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept 2, 1971, edition of the The AJT featured an article entitled “Hump Mountain by Ruth Hobson.” Mr. and Mrs. Troy Oliver and four girls and Jimmy Smith of New York spent Thursday night with Mr. and Mrs. Linzir Smith. Mrs. Jimmy Spangler and girls from Beech Mtn. visited Mr. and Mrs. Linzie Smith one day last week. Mrs. O.L. Julian of Hump Mtn. and Mrs. W.L. Acuff of Knoxville, Tenn. visited Clarence and Ruth Hobson Wednesday. Also visiting them were Mrs. Betty King of Charlotte and Mrs. Lala Shell MacInturff of Elizabethton TN and Mr. Abe Hopson. Due to the death in the McKinney family, our homecoming was postponed until the 5th of Sept. at Little Elk Church. There will be a singing at the Little Elk Church Saturday night, Sept. 4. All singers and the public are invited to attend. Our sympathy goes to the McKinney family in the loss of their father, Mr. Fon Mckinney. He will be missed by all. Mrs. Dot Patton and Mrs. Earline Hatward of Winters St. were visiting Mrs. O.L. Julian at Echo Hill Saturday.
40 years ago: The Sept 10, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mr. and Mrs. Lowe Honored on 61st Wedding Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Leo L. Lowe of Banner Elk were honored for their 61st anniversary at a family reunion at Hickory Nut Cabin on August 8, 1981. The couple were married March 26 1920, and have seven children, 14 grandchildren and nine great-greatchildren. Attending the reunion from Avery County were Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lowe; Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Lowe, Teresa, Johnny and Rebecca; Mr. and Mrs. David Lowe and Jennifer; Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Storey, Sam and Jake; Robin Fink and Jeff Bunton; from Winston-Salem; Mr. and Mrs. W.V. Palanis; Bill Planis and Marsha Gentle; Mr and Mrs Ralph Hollifield, Angie, Jeff, Ralph, Jr. and Russell; from Charlotte; Mr, and Mrs, George Timblin. Brandon and Alison; from Raleigh; Debbie Phillips from Baltimore Md.; Mrs. Kathleen Proffitt; and from Virginia Beach, Va., Linda Proffitt and Allen Lewis.
30 years ago: The Aug. 29, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Then and Now.” One of Banner Elk’s historical buildings sit between highway 184 and the Mill Pond. probably seen by more people than most other buildings in Banner Elk because of its location but seldom noticed by passers-by. The building now owned by LMC stands as a memorial to the days when Banner Elk was a village, a community of neighbors helping neighbors. In 1917 a small tract of land was acquired in the area where the Shawneehaw Creek and the Elk River meet. Soon construction began on a building for a cheese factory. More than twenty-five local residents bought stock in the Shawneehaw Cheese Cooperative Company. A consultant from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture came to assist in the planning and initial operation of the factory. Mr. Bill Graham, a graduate of Cornell University, was chosen to advise and instruct the first manager, Mr. J.S. Guignard, with the proper method of making cheddar cheese. Probably some contributors brought their milk to the factory but regular pickup routes were planned. On the scheduled pickup days, each farmer placed his cans, usually five-gallon milk cans, near the road very early in the morning. Bill Guignard, a young teenager, drove the Dobbins Road milk route. His family lived in what is now known as the Luitnard Lodge and he and his sister, Mary were enrolled in school at LMI. On the days of their milk pickup route, they left home early in their dad’s one-horse wagon and picked up cans of milk to deliver to the cheese factory before reporting to school. Most afternoons they picked up milk cans at the factory, sometimes empty and sometimes filled with whey to feed the hogs, returned each labeled can to its owner, the wagon had some straw in the bottom to prevent the cans from sliding around or knocking against each other. Up and down the bumpy dirt road, fording a creek or two, Bill and Mary rode in luxury, as the wagon had s spring seat. Inside the building, a long spring water trough was built in stair-step fashion. Pure, cool spring water run continuously through the trough where the larger and fuller cans were placed in the deeper water, and the smaller cans were placed in the more shallow parts of the trough. After the whey was pressed out, the cheese was colored and dipped in paraffin. Hoops (made of wood by Mr. Guignard) containing twenty-five pounds of cheese were labeled and dated and placed on the shelves of the storage room to age. A plugger was used to check on the aging processes. When the desired age was reached the cheese was ready for market. Not only had the local residents built and managed the factory, they supplied the milk. More than 20 families contributed milk on a regular basis. Some of the larger suppliers were Bunum Dobbins, Julian Lowe, William VonCanon, Lewis Banner, D.H. West, E.H. Shomaker and Will Shomaker. At times the barter system was used, or work was exchanged for cheese. Large buyers of the reportedly delicious cheese were Edgar Tufts for use at LMI, J.W. Holcomb for the Grandfather Home, R.L. Lowe and Dr. Robert Jennings for use in their hotels, and Claude Banner to sell in his store.The largest single buyer was the Blanton Grocery Company of Marion and Spruce Pine. They purchased over $1,200 worth of cheese over a four-month period in 1918. Mr. Guignard was awarded a third-place medal at the Chicago World’s Fair for the excellent quality of cheddar cheese made at the Banner Elk factory.
20 years ago: The Aug. 30, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “New River Behavioral health Care acccreditied by state board.” New River Area Board of Mental Health Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse has just received notification that it has been accredited by the Council on Accreditation for Children and Family Services (COA) according to announcement by Donald L. Suggs, Area Directior of the organization. New River Behavioral Health Care has an office in Newland and in Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany and Wilkes counties. COA accreditation attests that an organization meets the hightest national standard and is delivering the best quality services to the community it serves. The New River board is proud to join COA Community of Excellence that includes more than 1,000 private and public organization that serve over 6 million children, individuals, and families in the United States and Canada. New River Behavioral Healthcare provide behavioral healthcare services to persons with mental illness, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse problems in Northwestern NC.
