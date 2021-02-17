From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Feb. 18, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”The Weather Man.” Thanks to Mr. E.L. Lafferty the Avery Journal is now carrying the past week’s weather. Mr. Lafferty has been keeping track of Avery’s weather for the past 26 years, 21 years with the National Weather Service and checking rainfall for TVA. He and his lovely wife Sally own and operate the Banner Elk Hardware and Supply Co. A former teacher of chemistry and physics at Lees-McRae College, he has also served as Dean and Business Manager of the college. The Laffertys are the parents of four children: John, an engineer with Western Electric in Winston-Salem, Louise, Mrs. Leisure of Greensboro; Jimmy, with Hennis Freight Lines in Winston-Salem, and William, a senior at ASU.
40 years ago: The Feb. 19, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Dr. Littlejohn Receives Recognition from AMA.” Dr. Mark H. Littlejohn has been presented the Physician’s Recognition Award for participation in Continuing Medical Education by the American Medical Association. In order to be eligible for this award a physician must accumulate 150 credit hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) within a three-year period of which 60 must be Category 1. To qualify for Category 1 credit, a CME activity must be sponsored or co-sponsored by an accredited organization and must meet the definition of a planned program of CME. Category 2 credit is obtained through programs that do not both have accredited sponsorship and meet the definition of a planned program of CME. Category 3 credit is medical teaching, and Category 4 includes papers, publications, books and exhibits done by the physician. Category 5 credit is non-supervised CME, such as journal reading and the use of television and other audiovisual materials. Category 6 credit is obtained through other meritorious learning experiences. Dr. Littlejohn obtained 352 credit hours, more than double the required 150 credit hours, and all credits were obtained in Category 1. In the letter of congratulations, Dr. Marvin E. Johnson, Director of Physicians, Credentials, and Qualifications with American Medical Association, stated, “Your personal program of continuing medical education identifies you with a distinguished group of physicians who have accepted participation in continued medical education as a basic responsibility of the profession of medicine and have met that responsibility.” Dr. Littlejohn practices radiology on a full-time basis at Cannon Memorial Hospital.
30 years ago: The Feb. 21, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Highway Patrol Office Moves.” The NC State Highway Patrol office which has been located in the Avery County Jail for approximately 17 years has moved to the Avery Central Rescue Squad building on Daniels St. in Newland. Trooper Dallas Pate came before the Avery County Board of Commissioners February 18 requesting an office in the old DSS building near Avery County Bank. “The space we have is not sufficient,” Officer Pate told the board. The jail has been renovated under the new Sheriff’s administration, adding an office for Chief Deputy Dudley Greene and the Chief Jailer, Nina Case. Consequently, the Highway Patrol office was reassigned to the Sheriff’s detectives. “We are hurting for space,” Sheriff Edward Gwyn told the Board. The Board voted 4-1 to let the Highway Patrol use an office in the old DSS building, which would not have had a phone for the patrolmen’s use. Commissioner Sam Ray opposed the move because he said he believed the Highway Patrol Office and the Sheriff’s Department should be together. Following the Commissioners’ decision, the Highway Patrol officers were offered space in Avery Central Squad Hall and accepted.
20 years ago: The Feb. 22, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “House fire.” Newland, Linville and Elk Park fire departments and the county’s ladder truck responded to a structure fire at 1571 Vale Road in Newland on Tuesday at 11:02 a.m. Fire Marshal David Vance said that the fire at the single-family dwelling appears to have originated in the home’s electrical fuse box. Vance said the homeowner, Ricky E. Clark, was at home when the fire started and that the three departments quickly arrived and extinguished the fire. Vance estimated damage to the wood-framed house as being at least $30,000. He said Clark was washing clothes at the time the fire ignited, and that officials are currently considering electrical overload to be the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.