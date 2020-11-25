From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Nov. 12, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “Hump Mountain news by Ruth Hobson.” We had a little snow and it is turning colder but it is time for winter. Mrs. Lura Davis of Linville Falls was visiting friends and relatives in Elk Park last week. One of her grandsons accompanied her. They were dinner guests of Mrs. Sam Trivette. Mr. Clifford Taylor and Mr. J.B. Crumbley, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hobson was up on the bald of Yellow Mountain last Monday. They enjoyed their ride up there. Mrs. Parona Evans of Morgantion was visiting Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hobson, Mrs. Flora Bowen and Babe Rhea Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. Wills of Hendersonville were the Saturday night guest of Mrs. Dora Boone in Elk Park. Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Crumley and son of Gary, Ind. were visiting friends and relatives for the past three weeks, but have returned at this writing. We are sorry to hear the Mr. Abe Hopson is back in Garrett Memorial Hospital in Crossnore. We hope he will be home soon. We are glad that Mrs. Charlie McKinney is home from Cannon Memorial Hospital now. We wish her the best of everything.
40 years ago: The Nov. 20, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Robert Lacey Appointed District Court Judge.” Judge Robert Lacey of Newland was appointed Chief District Court Judge of the 24th Judicial District on November 18 by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Joseph Branch. Judge Lacey succeeds Judge J. Ray Braswell as Chief for the 24th District which comprises Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Yancey and Madison counties.
30 years ago: The Nov. 15, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article regarding Nancy Rominger, RN, being selected to serve as the Medical/Surgical Unit manager at Cannon Memorial Hospital. She became an LPN in 1966 and earned her RN through Caldwell Community College in Lenoir in 1974. Mrs. Rominger grew up in Valdese, NC and served as a candy-striper volunteer in the local hospital. This exposure to healthcare and her interest in helping others convinced her that she wanted to be a nurse. Shirley Thompson RN, Director of Nursing at Cannon Memorial, said, “Nancy is well respected, caring, dependable and is able to motivate other people, a wonderful gift for a manager. She is an excellent nurse with years of experience and we are happy and pleased that she accepted this new responsibility.” When asked about changes which stood out over her 25-year nursing career, Mrs. Rominger said that doctors and nurses share patient care more now than in the past and that it is more of a team effort. She also remarked that advanced technology had made a large and positive difference in patient care over the years. Mrs. Rominger and her husband Sherrill reside in Banner Elk and have two sons, David and Tim.
20 years ago: The Nov. 16, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article entitled “Radio Shack sold rather than closed.” Radio Shack of Newland will remain in business thanks to new ownership. Douglas Gragg purchased the business from Gregg Henline, owner of the Newland retail store since 1990. Henline put the business up for sale to pursue other opportunities closer to his home and family in Spruce Pine. Gragg, who has worked with Henline in the Newland store for 10 years wants to retain the overall feel of the store that customers have grown to expect. Speaking of his intentions, he said, “It is my goal to continue to provide you with the quality products and service that you have become accustomed to and strive to better serve you in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.