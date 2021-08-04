From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Aug. 12, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Golden Skillet set to open Saturday.” The new Golden Skillet, located in Newland, is now scheduled to open August 14 at 10:30 a.m. It is hoped construction will be completed by this time. However, if not, facilities will still be in operation. Along with delicious chicken, the “Skillet” will serve shrimp, fish, and all-meat hamburgers. Your patronage will be appreciated.
40 years ago: The Aug. 18, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Biltmore House on postage stamp.” Biltmore House, the former Asheville residence of the late George Vanderbilt, will be featured on a national postage stamp to be issued August 28, according to US Postal Service officials. The Biltmore House is one of four stamp issues in an architectural series. Of the 180 million stamps issued in the series, Biltmore House will appear on about 45 million of them. The 18-cent stamp will be rectangular and measures 1.5 x 1.25 inches. It will be gray with red lettering. Biltmore House, owned by Biltmore Company, is the only privately owned building that will be featured in the architectural series. The others will include the Palace of the Arts in San Francisco, the New York University Library in New York and the National Farmers Bank in Owatonna, Minn. Postal officials said the stamp will be insured in Washington, DC on August 28 and will be available across the country on August 29. The Biltmore House, built between 1890 and 1895, was designed by Richard Morris Hunt after three castles in the Loire Valley of France. A poster, which the Postal Service is using to promote the new stamps series, features the Biltmore House.
30 years ago: The Aug. 8, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Jonas Ridge Fireman’s Competition Craft Fair.” There will be a firemen’s competition between fire departments from Burke, Avery and other mountain counties at the Jonas Ridge Fire Station on August 17 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Competitions will include tug-of-war, rescue drills, water games and other events related to firefighting and rescue operations. Cheer on your local firefighters, watch the fun, enjoy ham biscuits and coffee or buy some locally made crafts. A bluegrass band will entertain all afternoon and door prizes will be awarded every half-hour to someone present. The winning fire station takes home the Dalmation Award. Oak Hill won in 1989 and Lovelady in 1990, both of Burke County. Avery, Watauga, or McDowell counties are yet to win the prize.
20 years ago: The Aug. 9, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Ready for the Big Day.” It is the week before the silent hallways of Riverside Elementary School become rowdy with the voices of small people once again; a week of tacked-on duties, preparation and planning. It’s the week receptionist Linda McKinney calls, “the crunch.” From filling out lesson plans to scraping the bubble gum out from underneath the lunchroom tables, everyone is doing their share to ensure that the 2001-2002 school year at Riverside runs as smoothly as possible. Essie Buchanan, the custodian at Riverside, has been shining the hallways since school let out in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.