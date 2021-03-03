From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Feb. 25, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Heart Screening Program Underway in County Schools.” A meeting was held Monday, Feb. 22, at Crossnore School, marking the starting point of the Heart Screening Program in Avery County. Mrs. Mary Wilson, Area Coordinator, and Mrs. Annetta Buchanan, Nurse Instructor, gave instructions to the volunteer technicians from all the schools in Avery County. Volunteer Technician Chairman is Mrs. Sam Thompson, other volunteers are Joan Perdue, School Nurse for the County; Mrs. Waightstill Avery, Chairman of the Volunteers at Riverside and Minneapolis schools; Mrs. Phillip Royale, Chairman of the Volunteers at Elk Park and Banner Elk; Mrs. Herman Coffey, Chairman of the Volunteers at Newland Elementary and Avery High; and Mrs. Bettye Phillips, Chairman of the Volunteers at Beech Mountain School.
40 years ago: The Feb. 26, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Cranberry News by Alberta Connell.” I am in Georgia now at the home of Grace and Doyle Calhoun. Ludella is slowly improving. She had surgery again Friday and came through it fine. She has three casts, one on each arm and one on her right leg. She is out of intensive care and we hope she will be released soon and get to be at home. She still has a long way to go but is showing improvement daily... Mildred Greene was taken to the hospital in the Rescue Squad. We hope for her a speedy recovery. Beth and Joe Connell brought me to Georgia Thursday, and returned Saturday. Little Joe was a little sick, but he is better now. Mrs. Essie Ollis is a patient at Spruce Pine Community Hospital. We hope she will soon be able to be home and be well again. Her daughter, Mrs. Ruth Riddle of Salisbury, has been visiting and helping Helen with her. Mr. and Mrs. Tom Whittington had to cut their New Orleans visit short when Ludella had her accident. They flew to Marietta to help with her. They had been visiting Mr. and Mrs. James Finley and children since the first of the year. They got to see one of the Mardi Gras parades before they left and their granddaughter Felicia Finley had her picture on the front page of the Slidell News in New Orleans. She twirled a baton in the parade. She won the fancy strut award recently. Ray L. Ollis, Jr. (Pete) is in the Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. He had surgery for kidney stones and had complications. He has been in about two weeks. We hope he gets home soon. Mrs. Grace Calhoun is on a recruiting trip to mid-Kentucky and Tennessee. She will interview applicants for teaching positions while she is there. She left Sunday, and will be back home Friday. Mr.and Mrs. Larry Carter and children of Macon, Ga. and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Carter and Joshua of Augusta, Ga,. and Linda Carter of Augusta, Ga., all have been in Marietta, and Dr. and Mrs. Ken Carter of Pensacola, Fla., are visiting their parents and visiting their mother in the hospital. Aunt Edith Brown is still really sick. We want everyone to pray for her and for Shasta as she waits on her. Happy Birthday to Aunt Hettie Tolley on March 1. We have heard that Murl Banner is sick in a hospital in Charlotte. Mrs. Edith Buchanan has been down to see her. We hope Murl soon gets better.
30 years ago: The Feb. 26, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Head Start Finished Sixteen Year.” The Walnut Grove Head Start finished its 16th year with the annual family Christmas party and program being enjoyed by parents, grandparents, children and staff alike. The big event for the children of course was Santa’s visit. He presented each of the 35 HS children with a nice present, brought by our parent group, who raised the money by selling doughnuts. They did a really good job selling and thanks to everyone who bought them.The parent group also bought a color TV to go with our VCR bought last year. These appliances will be used for educational purposes to enhance children’s language, speech and cognitive skills, as well as to view their videoed field trips and community experiences. Thanks to all Head Start parents for your help and participation. The Head Start staff would also like to thank all community helpers who share their talents and skill with our children, Some of them were Green Valley firemen Corey Pittman and Dale Laws, who visited the center with the fire truck, Dr. Wiseman and assistants visited and screened the children’s teeth, and then we visited his office. Smokey Bear also visited. We visited the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, courthouse, the Elk Park Rescue Squad, Grandfather Mtn., Hands-On Museum in Johnson City, Tenn., Tweetsie Railroad and Buck Mtn. Apple Orchard. We enjoyed a Halloween party and Christmas party at Avery Library with Mrs. Santa. It was a good year and we look forward to another one come May 1991.
20 years ago: The March 1, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “A dream come true: Wilson signs record deal.” Dreamworks Records in Nashville, Tenn., is helping make Amanda Wilson’s dream come true. Aspiring artists and musicians “beat down doors for years” and never get the opportunity that she is getting, said Wilson, who will be 19 next month and who is a 2000 Avery High School graduate. Wilson has attended Belmont University in Nashville since August studying music business, By November, she had her first interview with James Stroud, a respected Nashville record producer and a recording contract with Dreamworks. Dreamworks recording artists include Toby Keith, Randy Travis and Jessica Andrews, among others. Buddy Carpenter, Wilson’s manager, says that she will record her first three singles in March, and that they anticipate her CD being among one of eight that Dreamworks will release in 2001. Her CD would most likely be released in the fall.
