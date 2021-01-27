From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 28, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Braswell home burns here Tuesday.” The home of Mrs. J.D. (Millie) Braswell, South of Newland on Hwy. 194, was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon. The late J.D.Braswell purchased the house in 1932 which was built by Will Banner in 1902. Mr. Braswell was a former sheriff of Avery County, state senator, County accountant and Register of Deeds in Mitchell County before Avery was formed. Except for a few pieces of furniture, everything in the house was burned. Mrs. Braswell, who was at home when the fire broke out, was not injured. She is now residing with her son J.D. and expressed her heartfelt thanks to all who helped during the fire.
40 years ago: The Jan. 29, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Judge Holshouser Succumbs.” Former Judge J.E. “Peck” Holshouser of Boone passed away Tuesday morning. The father of former governor Jim Holshouser, he was the first District Court judge to hold court in Avery County, after being elected in 1968. Holshouser served as District Court judge until his retirement in 1972. Born in Blowing Rock on Dec. 13, 1900, he was the son of William Lowrance and Laura Clampitt Holshouser. A graduate of Appalachian Training School and Davidson College, he began his law practice in Boone in 1929. He was a member of the State Board of Elections and served as U.S. District Attorney from 1958 until 1961. He was a charter member of the First Presbyterian Church of Boone and served as Clerk of Sessions for many years. Surviving are his wife, Virginia Dayvault Holshouser of the home; a son, Jim Holshouser of Southern Pines; a daughter, Laura Holshouser Mast of Boone; sister, Katie Dye of Salisbury; two brothers, William Holshouser of Banner Elk and Howard P. Holshouser of Daytona Beach, Fla., and five grandchildren.
30 years ago: The Jan. 24, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Free Breast Cancer Exams at Cannon.” Free breast cancer exams and interpretations for Avery County ladies age 40 and over, or younger ladies who have a strong family history of breast cancer, are continuing at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Since the dedicated mammography unit was installed at Cannon in mid-September, 396 exams have been performed, 164 of which were free. Anne Greer, radiologic technician at Cannon Memorial, said that the percentage of abnormalities discovered has been consistent with the national average of 1 in 10 having some degree of abnormality. The American Cancer Society recommends that all ladies have an initial mammography examination at age 40 so that possible abnormalities can be discovered in their earliest possible stage. The society also recommends that ladies have examinations every other year between the ages of 40 and 50 and every year after the age of 50. Mrs. Greer encourages ladies to call Cannon’s X-ray Department for additional information and an appointment.
20 years ago: The Jan, 25, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery Journal and staff win three press awards.” The Avery Journal and two of its staff members won a total of three prizes in the 2000 NCPA News, Editorial and Photojournalism Contest of the North Carolina Press Association. The paper itself won second place in the News Coverage category for the July 6 and July 13 issues. In this category, judging was “based on the community-wide importance of the news covered, timeliness, quality of reporting and writing and impact of the headlines and leads.” Intern Bret Gerbe won second place in the Photography, Feature category for his entry entitled “A Day at the Fair” on Sept. 27. Entry in this category is “a single picture or (as Gerbe’s was) a series of pictures on the same subject published in one issue.” Editor Hugh Dougherty won second place in the News Enterprise Reporting category for stories entitled “Addiction to Painkiller Major Avery County Concern” on Sept. 14, and “Testimony About Addiction From an Addict” on Sept. 28. Entry in this category comprises “one or more stories on the same subject going beyond routine reporting and demonstrating initiative and thoroughness in examining a trend, issue or social problem. Judges will consider resourcefulness, clarity and depth. The 2001 NCPA Winter Newspaper Institute is to be held in Chapel Hill on Jan. 24-26, 2001. A highlight will be the NCPA Awards Ceremony for the contest winners on Jan. 25 at which Gov. Mike Easley has been invited to attend.
