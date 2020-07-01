From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The June 11, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “224 Attend Glaucoma Clinic Here.” The Glaucoma Clinic, held at the Newland Presbyterian Church June 5, was conducted by Dr. Richard Pitsch, eye specialist of Durham. He was assisted by the following nurses: Mrs. Verner Miller, RN., Mrs. Jan Gray, RN, Miss Pat Burleson RN, Mrs. Edna Miller RN, Mrs. Roma Clark RN, Mrs. Gene Thomas LPN, and Mrs. Nellie Ramsey LPN. Other assistants were Mrs. Margaret Mortimer, Mrs. Kate Parker, Miss Nancy Clark, Rev. Paul Woodall and members of the Avery Lions Club. Two hundred and twenty four were examined for glaucoma, six were referred for further examination. One was referred for another pathological condition. One hundred and ninety-nine were examined for diabetes. Twenty eight were referred for further examination.
40 years ago: The June 12, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Banner Elk Man Injured Critically at Airstrip.” Glenn Allen Buchanan, 21, of Banner Elk was critically injured last Thursday night when his 1973 Dodge Charger catapulted off of a runway before dropping 150 feet in the edge of Elk River. The airstrip is one-tenth mile west of Banner Elk. Onlookers said Buchanan was drag-racing on the airstrip and failed to cut his car around and head toward the starting line toward Teaster’s property. Avery County Rescue Squad worked frantically for 45 minutes breaking the steering wheel and cutting the twisted metal away from Buchanan’s body in order to free him. Buchanan was taken to Cannon Memorial Hospital where he remained in surgery for six hours with head injuries, internal injuries, and broken bones.
30 years ago: The June 14, 1990, edition of The AJT featured a photo of George Hamilton IV. A Grand Ole Opry star, Hamilton is a popular figure at Grandfather Mountain, even with the bear cubs, and he is returning to be a featured performer at “Singing On the Mountain” on Sunday, June 24. The bear cubs probably will not be allowed to see George at the ”sing,” but it is a sure bet that George will drop by the cub habitat to see the cubs, as he does every time he is at Grandfather Mountain. Other well-known musical groups expected are the Singing Greenes, the host group, The Smith Family, The Primitive Quartet, The Southernmen, The Spencers, Jim & Jennie, Crossties, Dominion Singers, the Sales Family, and the Trinity River Boys.
20 years ago: The June 8, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the article “Families come together to share history, stories.” The Second Annual Heritage Festival was held last Saturday in the Newland Square. The park was packed as citizens young and old enjoyed exhibits, singing, face painting, bubble blowing, and food. Old families from the area displayed pictures and other heirloom such as quilts and old cooking utensils, as spectators learned more about Avery County’s deep history and roots. Many participants dressed as early mountain settlers to represent people and groups who have contributed to the history and traditions we cherish today. For instance, The Circuit Rider attracted many children as he portrayed the famous preacher who traveled on horseback in the 1700s. The crowd enjoyed traveling from booth to booth, seeing everything from weaving frames to next door neighbors. Face painting and bubble blowing occupied the children while many adults enjoyed talking with local authors such as Dr. Allen Speer, author of “Voices From Cemetery Hill” and Dr. Michael Joslin, author of “Our Living Heritage” and “Mountain People, Places, and Ways.” Avery’s history was celebrated in community spirit by all who attended.
