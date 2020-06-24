From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The June 4, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Jaycees Announce Miss Mayland Pageant.” Young ladies from Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties will compete for the title of Miss Mayland. The pageant, which will be held July 30 and 31 in Spruce Pine, is a co-ordinated sponsorship of the Avery County, Yancey County and Spruce Pine Jaycees. Contestants, which will include five girls from each area, will be judged in three categories: Talent, Swimsuit, and Evening Gown. Scholarships totaling $600 will be awarded to Miss Mayland, First and Second Runner Up, and Miss Congeniality. Miss Mayland will represent the three countries in the 1971 Miss North Carolina Pageant. Miss Cheryle Buchanan, daughter of Mr and Mrs. Vance Buchanan Jr. of Newland, is the reigning queen and will compete in this year’s Miss North Carolina Pageant in July. Girls interested in entering the pageant should contact Kenneth Sudderth, beauty pageant chairman for the Avery County Jaycees.
40 years ago: The June 5, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Jonas Ridge Citizens Request Change in County Lines.” Boyd Barrier of the Jonas Ridge Community in Burke County appeared before the Board of Commissioners Monday requesting a resolution that would accept Jonas Ridge as part of Avery County. Barrier appeared on behalf of 205 Jonas Ridge residents who have signed petitions requesting the change because of schools, law enforcement, and fire and resume service. More than 100 children from Jonas Ridge attend school in Avery County as the nearest Burke County school is approximately 25 miles down precipitous Highway 181. “The only service we get from Burke County is trash pickup” one resident remarked. Other complaints were lack of recreation and such services as recent rabies clinics held in Burke, but not at Jonas Ridge. The move would benefit Avery County Schools by giving the county a larger student population, thus increasing the county’s eligibility for ESEA funds. Although those Jonas Ridge students attend Avery schools, they are counted as Burke County residents. Barrier, who is principal of the Crossnore-Newland sixth- and seventh-grade school in Newland said some of the residents were contacting their legislators in an attempt to get the bill through in the upcoming short term. Barrier said he understood that if both commission boards approved of the change, it could be accomplished, and with the Avery commissioners adopting such a resolution as they did Monday, the Jonas Ridge citizens planned to request the Burke board to do the same. The group has also asked their legislators to introduce a bill requesting the county lines to be changed in the upcoming short legislative term this month when the lawmakers will convene in Raleigh.
30 years ago: The June 7, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story entitled “50th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. William Aldridge of Crossnore celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a family party at Cedarcrest. They were married May 11, 1940, in Reno, Nev.. She is the former Nell Stamey. He is a retired nurseryman. Their children are Dawn Aldridge Poore and Luann Aldridge Cornett. They have five grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
20 years ago: The June 1, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the story entitled “WJTP part of Avery since 1977.” It was christened WJTP, named after the man who built it in 1977. J.T. Parker was a businessman for the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee who made his “fortune” in life insurance and funeral homes. (Some kind of synergy there.) Along the way, he got into the radio business in Tennessee, Virginia and Newland. In April 1996, for the first and only time, WJTP-AM 1130 changed hands. J.T. Parker sold the radio station to Steve and Tammy Rondinaro, and for the first time the “local radio station” was locally owned and operated. The Rondinaros moved to Banner Elk in the summer of 1995. A veteran major market television news anchorman and reporter, Steve Rondinaro had his fill of it and wanted to get back to the radio business in which he grew up, starting at the age of 15. The big-city environment also weighed on the Rondinaro family. Avery County’s quieter, gentler lifestyle was very appealing. Upon acquiring WJTP, Rondinaro immediately added a healthy dose of local news and community programming to the broadcast day. “I feel it’s the most important thing this radio station can do. Until we made the commitment, the people of Avery County had no daily source of true local news and information.”
