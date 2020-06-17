From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The May 28, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Rubella Campaign Successful.” A Rubella Immunization Campaign was held in Avery County Schools on Wednesday and Thursday, May 6 and 7. Also the Avery County Health Department was open from 4 to 6 p.m. on the afternoon of May 6 and 7 for this campaign. A total of 400 pre-school children and 1,108 school children received the Rubella vaccine. Avery County Health Department wishes to thank the Avery County Board of Education, State Board of Health-Immunization Activity Program, Burke County nurses, Avery Medical Society and the other agencies that helped with this campaign. “We feel that it was a very successful and worthwhile program.”
40 years ago: The May 29, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Dr. Janet Carroll To Direct Musical In Avery May 31.” Five Avery County schools are involved in a musical review to take place May 31st at Hayes Auditorium on the Lees- McRae Campus at 8 p.m. Students from sixth, seventh and eighth grades will perform musical numbers and dances from some of the best-loved Broadway musicals. Riverside will be doing selections from “Oklahoma,” Minneapolis will perform pieces from “Dames at Sea,” Newland is performing from “Annie,” Elk Park will stage selections from “South Pacific” and Banner Elk will perform from “The Boyfriend.” Almost 200 students are involved in the event and all are encouraged to attend Saturday night. Sponsored by the Avery County Arts Council and directed by Dr. Janet Carroll.
30 years ago: The May 31, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story entitled “Linn Cove Visitor Center Dedicated.” Although the day was overcast and the mist blew off the rugged face of Grandfather Mountain, the dedication of Linn Cove Visitor Center near the Blue Ridge Parkway Viaduct was a festive occasion. Charles VonCanon, mayor of Banner Elk and member of the NC National Park, Parkway and Forests Development Council, acted as Master of Ceremonies for the event. Speakers were Jim Broyhill, Secretary of NC E&C Development of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Hugh Morton of Grandfather Mountain, Richard Trammell, NC Director of NC Division of Travel and Tourism and the Dept. of Commerce, and Granville Liles, former Superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Linn Cove Visitor Center was designed by M.G. and Associates of Nashville, Tenn. and built by Brown Brothers Construction of Zionville, NC. It contains 1,351.82 square feet and provides information services, interpretive exhibits, book sales, drinking water, restrooms and Tanawha Trail access.
