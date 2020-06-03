From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The May 14, 1970, edition of The AJT featured “Cradle Roll Call.” Cannon Memorial: Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Greene of Rt. 2, Newland, a son born May 1. Mr. and Mrs. John Lee Potter of Rt. 1, Grayson, NC, a son born May 3. Mr. and Mrs. Clarence R. Banner of Rt. 2, Newland, a daughter born May 6. Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Edward Vance of Rt. 2, Newland, a daughter born May 10. Mr. and Mrs. Winston Kermit Church of Linville, a son born May 10. Garrett Memorial: Mr. and Mrs. William Joseph Hall of Newland, a daughter born May 2. Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Austin of Rt. 2 Newland, a daughter born May 4. Mr. and Mrs. Nage Webb of Rt. 1 Newland, a daughter born May 4. Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Harmon of Linville, a son born May 6. Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Webb of Rt. 1 Roan Mountain, TN, a son born May 10.
40 years ago: The May 15, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery County Rescue.” The Avery County Rescue Squad has started a cadet training program of members who are preparing and training toward the attitudes and skills of being a rescue squad member. The duties of the cadets are as follows: 1. Learn radio and telephone and all phases of communication. 2. Assist Avery County Rescue Squad with Gospel Sing, Singing on the Mountain, Highland Games, and any other projects the Squad needs assistance. 3. Learn basic rescue skills, so as to be able to assist with searches, rescue and recovery. 4. Pull duties with the sponsor when advisable. Not to be later than 10:30 p.m. on weeknights (i.e. Sunday night through Thursday night; a female cadet cannot pull duty at night except with a parent), help maintain cleanliness in the squad building and ambulances. The age of cadets is 14 to 17 years old and participation would be greatly appreciated. Officers were were elected at the first meeting. They are Chief Robert Griffith, Captain Linda Arnette, Secretary Harry Putman II and Treasurer Anthony Pollygus.
30 years ago: The May 17, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story entitled “Avery Students Receive Degrees at LMC.” On May 12, Mr. Robert C. Hayes, businessman and environmentalist, delivered the baccalaureate sermon. Avery County students receiving the Associate in Arts degree included Marsha Jenette Greene, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Greene, Elk Park. Receiving Associate in Science degrees included Stephen Eugene Berry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill E. Berry of Banner Elk, Randy Kenneth Bloemendaal, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Bloemendaal, Christopher Ashley Carlyle, son of Ms. Jeanette M. Carlyle of Linville (received his degree Magna Cum Laude), James Braxton Perry II, son of Mr. and Mrs. James B. Perry of Banner Elk (Magna Cum Laude), Stephanie Lynn Perry, daughter of Mrs. Carolyn Perry and the late Mr. Albert Perry of Banner Elk (Summa Cum Laude and Valedictorian), Denise Lynn Preswood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Preswood of Banner Elk (Magna Cum Laude), and Jeffrey Paul Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Smith of Banner Elk. Receiving Bachelor of Arts Degrees were Michael Andrew Alexander, son of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Alexander of Newland (Summa Cum Laude and Valedictorian of his class), Russell Lewis Hall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Hall of Banner Elk (Magna Cum Laude), Amy Elizabeth Kirk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Hughes of Linville and Mr J. Richard Kirk of Raleigh (Cum Laude), Kimberly Kay Krege, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy D. Krege of Banner Elk; (Summa Cum Laude), Marion Michelle Vance, daughter of David Charles Vance and Grace Lee Vance of Plumtree.
Receiving Bachelor of Science degrees were Davina Michelle Calloway, daughter of Ms. Loretta G. Smith of Elk Park (Summa Cum Laude), Phillip Mark Canupp, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Canupp of Minneapolis, Donovan Lee Carroll, son of Drs. Allen and Janet Speer of Banner Elk, Jeannie Elizabeth Farthing, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Farthing of Banner Elk (Magna Cum Laude), Daniel A. Fortune, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel A. Fortune Sr. of Banner Elk (Cum Laude), Katherine Ward Hall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Hall of Banner Elk, Jeffery Alan Hopkins of Linville (Summa Cum Laude and was Salutatiorian of his class.)
20 years ago: The May 11, 2000, edition of The AJT featured photo ”Celebrating Nurses Week.” Avery County Home Health with 30 years of excellent nursing would like to extend their appreciation and congratulations to their nursing staff celebrating Nurses Week 2000. Home Health Nursing has evolved over the years to a career that demands the best of knowledge and experience coupled with compassion and skill. With the trend to discharge patients from hospitals quickly following major illnesses or surgical procedures, home health nurses are required to handle patients that are complicated and may have multiple problems and to ensure the patients have coverage around the click and in all types of weather. The staff of Avery Home Health always goes ”above and beyond” to ensure a level of excellence in patient care. Again, congratulations to the nurses of Avery Home Health for their commitment to excellence.
