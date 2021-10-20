From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 14, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Hump Mountain.” Those visiting the sick in Cannon Memorial Hospital Saturday were Mrs. Lillie Johnson, Ethel Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Calloway from Roan Mountain. Mr. and Mrs Reece Bumgardner and son from Indiana were visiting in this area. They and Ruth Hobson visited Aunt Lizzie Glover at Cannon Memorial Hospital Tuesday night. Prayer meeting was held on Wednesday night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hobson. We are sorry to hear that Aunt Birtie Cook is in Crossnore Hospital. We hope she will be well and home soon. Our prayers go to all the sick and shut-in. Mrs. Nin Wrenn and two girls, Mr. and Mrs. John Wrenn from Black Mountain, and Mrs. Edith Pritchard from Stamey Town Rd. visited their mother, Mrs. Renie Elliott, Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Coy Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Ira Whittington are doing some remodeling on their homes.
40 years ago: The Oct. 22, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “United in Marriage.” The wedding of Angela Faye Townsend to Aiden Keith Sutton took place September 27, at 3 p.m. at Icard Church of God, Icard, NC, with the Rev. David Crain and the Rev. Lee Russell, officiating. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Townsend of Icard and the granddaughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. E.H. Phillips of Pineola, NC. The bridegroom is the son of Mrs. Jewel Sutton of Clinton, NC and Mr. Frank Sutton of Raleigh, NC. The bride is a graduate of East Burke High School and Lee College. She is employed by Fabric Services in Hickory. The bridegroom is a graduate of Clinton High School and Appalachian State University. He is employed at the Employment Security Commission in Morganton. He was formerly employed with the Employment Security Commission in Boone and Newland. The couple is living on Rt. 3 in Connelly Springs, NC.
30 years ago: The Oct. 10, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Pet Parade.” Saturday, October 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. should be a lively time at Crossnore’s Baker Park. That’s when Sloop Memorial and the Humane Society sponsors the “Pet Parade.” Children, as well as adults, can enter their pet (dog, cat, or others) which will be judged in five categories: Most Talented, Most Obedient, Best Master and Pet look alike, Best Pet story and Best Dressed. Entry fee is $5 in each category. A pet can be entered in several categories. If you didn’t register you pet, you can still do it at the gate.Tickets for the show will be $1. Spectators can buy their lunch there, as hot dogs and drinks, as well as baked goods, will be for sale. Master of Ceremonies will be Semie Moseley who will entertain with music for the occasion. Judges will be Ann Baker, Linda Martin, Susan Pittman, Mayor “Bud” Henson, and Mayor Charles VonCanon. Proceeds from the show will be divided evenly between Sloop Memorial and the Humane Society.
20 years ago: The Oct. 11, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article “Where there’s smoke.” Schoolchildren take part in Fire Prevention Week. In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, Fire Marshal David Charles Vance is systematically working through the county’s elementary schools to educate the children about the danger of fires, how to escape from burning buildings and how to remain calm in the event of fire. Vance is working in concert with the county’s many volunteer departments to teach children about their local fire department. The firefighters will also be passing out over 200 free smoke detectors that the Avery County Fireman’s Association found were in need in homes throughout the county. The smoke detectors were provided free to charge by Lowe’s Hardware. Children from Riverside Elementary School had the opportunity to sit in the cab of one of Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Pumper trucks. A student experiences the reality of being in a smoke-filled room in the Fire Safety House or Smoke House. Younger students are given an opportunity to experience how to handle themselves in a smoke-filled house and the ways to escape from the structure. Older students were treated to an instructional course.
