From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The March 26 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Ten seek Avery Sheriff’s Office.” Listed the candidates for office to be voted on in the May 2 Primary for Sheriff: Ben (Bill) Wiley Taylor, Ernest S. Turbyfill (Incumbent), Stewart H. Cook, Fred B. Banner, Jack Smith, Paul B. Vance, Ervin Stamey, Jack Vance, Jr., Glen Vance and Beverly Daniels; for County Commissioners: Lonnie Aldridge (Incumbent), Grover Wiseman, Paul J. Smith (Incumbent), Floyd M. Banner and R. Jason Hughes; for Clerk of Superior Court: Dean B. Eller (Incumbent) and Billy J. Vance; for State Representative, which includes Avery, Mitchell and Watauga counties: Wood Hall Young, Mark Isaacs and James Holshouser (Incumbent); for Surveyor: J. Paul Banner; for 80th Senatorial District, which includes Avery, McDowell and Rutherford counties: Clyde M. Norton (Incumbent) and Charlie P. Taylor.
40 years ago: The March 27, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Kathryn McFee to Wed Gary Taylor.” Mr. and Mrs. Coyle K. McFee of Route 3 Newland are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathryn Alma to Gary William Taylor, son of Mr. Bill W. Taylor, also of Route 3 Newland. Kathy is a 1974 graduate of Avery County High School and a 1976 graduate of Lees-McRae College. She is at present employed by Dr. Charles E. Baker of Crossnore as a medical secretary. Gary is a 1969 graduate of Avery County High School and is presently employed by Ken Stamey. An April 26 wedding is planned at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Linville Falls.
30 years ago: The March 29, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story “National Commander to be at Pat Ray Post.” Walter (Wally) Hogan, National Commander in Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be at the Pat Ray VFW Post 4286 at 5:30 p.m. on March 31. All veterans are invited to come out and meet Commander Hogan. Commander Hogan of Greenfield, Wisc., was elected National Commander of the VFW during the 90th National Convention in August 1989, in Las Vegas. In 1960 Commander Hogan joined VFW Post 6498 in Milwaukee, Wisc., and was elected Post Commander in 1966. He served as the Wisconsin 5th District Commander in 1970-71, and attained All-American status as Commander of the Department of Wisconsin in 1974-75. Hogan was a squad leader in the U.S. During The Army’s 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and the Korean Service Medal with two battle stars. Following his military service, Hogan went to work for the Rexnord Corporation and remained there for 32 years until his retirement.
20 years ago: The March 23, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the article “Altamont’s Dellinger brothers paced adversity in Civil War.” On the left, at Altamont, you will see a large two-story frame house with three large oak trees in the front. The house is now the headquarters of Three Oaks Ltd. Nursery and Christmas Tree Farm. In season, you can walk around the farm and choose a Christmas tree to your liking or walk along the river... and ponder on the history of this place. After Abraham Lincoln was elected President in November of 1860, South Carolina passed an ordinance of secession on Dec. 30, 1860. North Carolina was not in a hurry to join the secessionists. It wasn’t until April 15 when President Lincoln called for volunteers to put down the “Southern insurrection” and North Carolina’s Governor John Ellis received a telegram from the Secretary of War ordering him to furnish two regiments of state rebellion. In his reply to the secretary, Governor Ellis said. “Your dispatch is received and if genuine, which its extraordinary character leads me to doubt, I have to say in reply that to regard the levy of troops made by the administration for the purpose of subjugating the states of the South, is in violation of the Constitution and as a gross usurpation of power. I can be no party to this wicked violation of the laws of the country, and to this war upon the liberties of a free people. You can get no troops from North Carolina.” John B. Palmer was born in Clinton County, N.Y. but came South and by 1858 had bought land and built himself a large frame house at Altamont, Watauga County. The South treated him well and by the 1860 census, Palmer owned 900 acres of land along the Linville River. One of the wealthiest men in the area, his real estate that year was valued at $80,000 and the value of his personal estate at $20,000. Altamont became part of Mitchell County when it was formed in 1861. Palmer was one of the men who was chosen to pick a county seat. He must have been an apt politician since his 900 acres of land in Mitchell County was listed as being worth only $1,500. Matthias Dellinger is listed with 325 acres of land valued at $700.
