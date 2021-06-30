From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The June 24, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Hugh Morton Eyes Governor’s Mansion.” Hugh Morton, 56, president of Grandfather Golf and Country Club and owner of Grandfather Mountain, stated Thursday in Durham he may be a candidate for Governor in next year’s election. “If I do get in,” Morton stated, “I hope that it will be a more interesting race than it would be without me. But I am not going to try unless I am sure that I have a good chance to win.”
Morton mainitains homes in both Linville and Wilmington; he has served as President of the Wilmington Board of Realtors, where he helped develop several residential subdivisions. The son of the late Julian W. Morton and Agnes McRae Morton, he was born Feb. 19, 1915, in Wilmington, NC and educated in the public schools there. He graduated from the University of NC in Chapel Hill. He was wounded in the Second World War while serving as a US Army Signal Corps combat newsreel cameraman and received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He has been much involved in civics, elected President of the First Azalea Festival in Wilmington. He was selected “Young Man of the Year” by the Jaycees that same year. He was appointed to the NC Board of Conservation and Development in 1951 by Governor Kerr Scott and served for 10 years.
40 years ago: The June 25, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, ”Heaton News.” We had a wonderful service at church Sunday, a big crowd. Henry Reynolds brought us a wonderful message and Gary Edwards outdid himself on the Sunday School lesson. Susie Davis sang a solo to make everything just perfect. We really enjoyed every minute of the service. We will meet Saturday, June 27 to give the cemetery a real good going over, getting ready for the decoration and homecoming. If you are the least bit interested, come out and help us do a good job. Lincoln Miller stopped by Saturday to say hello to Gordon Oaks. We were very glad to see him. Sorry to learn Saturday that Ann Heaton is going into the Banner Elk hospital for surgery. We pray it isn’t anything too serious. The Eller Reunion was held in the Heaton Church Fellowship Hall Sunday afternoon. Looked like there was a big crowd there. Hope all of you had a good time. Gordon Oaks is picking cherries today. Looks like he will be giving Mary some work to do. Bill Draughon of Banner Elk visited Gordon Oaks Saturday evening. Tammy, we missed you in church Sunday. Mattie Gaultney visited Charles and Virginia Barlow Sunday.
30 years ago: The June 27, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Now and Then.” “A picture is with a thousand words” or more in this case. A little boy who is not only the apple of his daddy’s eye, but of his two grandfathers, two of his great grandfathers, and two great great grandfathers is fortunate indeed. Freddie, the son of Eddus Shomaker and Chester VonCanon, was four years old in 1943. He may not feel comfortable about having his picture made but appears at ease among all his grandfathers. As Freddie grew up and became Fred, this picture must have brought back many memories most boys never have an opportunity to experience. James M. Shomaker (grandfather) was cashier of the Banner Elk Bank for 50 years. He held the position until Jan. 21, 1972, when the Banner Elk Bank merged with NCNB, and he continued service at the bank until his death on Sept. 22, 1975. Mr. Jim was a Deacon in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at Balm. William M. Shomaker (great grandfather) was a farmer, merchant and postmaster at Balm. Mr. Will was also a Deacon in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Dr. Robert D. Jennings (great grandfather) came to Banner Elk around 1880 and built the Klonteska Inn, scene of social events for local residents as well as for summer guests. Dr. Jennings, the only dentist in the area at the time, practiced in Banner Elk, Boone and Newland. He continued his practice until his death in 1950. He was a member of the Christian Church at Heaton. Fred W. VonCanon (grandfather) was in the lumber business and was a farmer. He specialized in breeding pure bred cattle and sheep. Mr. Fred ws a Elder in the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Larkin Michael (great great grandfather) was a farmer. He was a Deacon in the cool Springs Baptist Church. George Brown (great, great, grandfather) was also a farmer. He was a soldier in the Civil War. Mr. Brown was a member of the Heaton Christian Church. In the words of Samuel Taylor Coleridge, “I have often thought what a melancholy work this would be without children; and what an inhumane world, without the aged.”
20 years ago: The June 28, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “77th Annual Singing on the Mountain.” The 77th Annual Singing on the Mountain drew a crowd of approximately 10,000 to Grandfather Mountain last Sunday afternoon. Joe Lee Hartley, co-chairman of the event started by their father, stands with two ot the famous missionaries who have performed at Singing on the Mountain for many years, George Hamilton IV and Arthur Smith. The numerous performers made for a successful Singing on the Mountain celebration. Speaker and author Zig Ziglar preached atop Grandfather Mountain.
