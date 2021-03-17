From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The March 11, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Accordin’ To Aunt Keziah.” The wind’s a whupping the mountains plime blank like abody’s whup a hoss. Makes one glad for a good fire and a good feather bed to sleep in. I went up to see pore little Blesset Bad Tom and he wuz up on Sugar Mountain a running one of them chur lifts. Their motto is “ski on powdered sugar” but it aint’s make Badno sweeter. I hope all them skiers don’t think all us mountaineers is that crabbed. Why last summer when he build his new bridge all the younguns on Roaring Creek wuz fit to see one of them head doctors- what do you call’em? Oh yes- Kiot-ricks. They thought he wuz the Troll what eat the Three Billy Goats names Gruff. Lonzo Hughes, our upstanding commissioner said he aimed to take the feather outen his hat come spring. I say why not chickens and other fowls moult when it gits summer. I seed our other, Jason Hughes, with his guitar a going to make music over at “King of the Road.” i reckon them Bodaciou Hughes’ can do ary thing they sot their head to. (It wuz a benefit thing or Jason wouldn’t a played. He ain’t one to fiddle around.) R.S. Burleson’s cowe brung twin heifers Friday night. This announcement wuz made by Dr.Legear ater he had weighed and measured ‘em and made a hazardous crossing over the rains-wollen river on a 2x4 plank. I reckon since R.S. brung that Pinching Dog from Floridy all of his animals trys to out do it. Rumour has it that our Sherriff George Beverly Shea, covers the county seen by so few that they call him the Phantom. Glad you air, Bev, makers abody sleep a mite better.
40 years ago: The March 12, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Shoupes Celebrate 50th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. James Shoupe Sr. were honored on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary February 22 with a reception at their home. The celebration was hosted by the couple’s children, daughter-in-law, Rev. and Mrs. Jim Shoupe, Jr., Mrs. Belle Hoss. Mr. and Mrs. Jim Ray (Jean), nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The Shoupes were united in marriage on February 21, 1931. A host of friends and relatives were in attendance.
30 years ago: The March 14, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Please Don’t Feed The Wild Geese.” Residents at Land Harbor are asking that wildlife lovers please refrain from feeding the Canadian geese on Land Harbor Lake. The increasing number of Canadian geese at Land Harbor is threatening to become a problem for the community, says Dan Martin. There are instances in other areas where a course and lakes have been closed because of wild geese. In Michigan, a beach was closed temporarily at Seven Lakes State Recreation area because of high fecal coliform counts believed to have been caused by geese feces. Martin says the geese manure could become a problem on Land Harbor’s streets. Jim Spohn, head of security, has been instructed to fire a gun-like device that makes a whizzing sound that bursts into a roman candle-like flare when the geese start arriving to nest, and before the summer residents arrive this spring. Says Martin, “We love wildlife. The geese are beautiful, but our number one priority at Land Harbor is the residents. So please, don’t feed the geese and encourage them to stay.”
20 years ago: The March 15, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “From Valle Crucis to a valley in southern California.’’ Though Mark Smith has sold a Hollywood company the rights to produce one of his screenplays, don’t expect Smith to be moving from his home in the valleys of western North Carolina to one in the valley of southern California. Mel Gibson’s production company, ICON, bought the rights of Smith’s screenplay, “The Devil’s Kiss.” Gibson said those in Los Angeles have been describing the screenplay as a Western thriller: “Unforgiven” meets “Silence of the Lambs.” The plot follows a retiring sheriff and his replacement as they try to solve a string of murders. Gibson will make his personal corrections in the screenplay and send it back to Smith for rewrites, with further development following. It may be two years before the movie is actually filmed. A screenwriters guild strike may begin on May 2, pushing the timeline back even further. A “six-figure salary” is paid to screenwriters for their work, said Smith, adding that it’s “more than he deserves’’ to help add patience to the process. “The Devil’s Kiss” is the first of his screenplays to be sold, though several others have been considered in the past.
