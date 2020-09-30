From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept. 17, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “Big Horse Creek.” Buddy Wayne Erwin spent Saturday night with Mr. Abe Winters. Mrs. Winters is in Ohio visiting relatives. Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Winters and children spent Friday night with Mr. and Mrs. Junior Wilson. Peanut Thomas spent Saturday night with Michael Wilson. We have some good singers at church services Saturday night. We would like to send a special birthday greeting to Mrs. Martha Vance who is 85 years old. Also to Mrs. Marshall Pritchard and son, Lee. Hope they have many more to come. Happy Birthday, Ramona. Hope you have many more to come.
Would like to send get well wishes to Herman Forbes, Jr. of Sumter, SC who had the misfortune of breaking his collarbone while practicing football. Mrs. Howard Carver and sons, Mrs. Alton Palmer of Elk Park were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Erwin one day last week. Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Erwin were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Stafford Clark recently.
40 years ago: The Sept. 18, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Marijuana seized on Buck Mtn. valued at $3.5 million” The largest marijuana raid ever conducted in this area yielded over 10,000 plants form three separate fields on Buck Mountain.The marijuana was spotted just over the Tennessee line by Tennessee law officers in a State Highway Patrol helicopter. Approximately 15 men from the Carter County Sheriff’s Dept., TBI, ABC Commission worked Friday and Saturday cutting and hauling the plants which reached over 10 feet high. When the task was finished, six truckloads were taken to the Carter County Jail and locked inside the bullpen. “Street value of the marijuana would be well over $3 million,” Sheriff George Papantoniou stated Tuesday, adding “The marijuana was not the usual species grown in these parts. It was undoubtedly grown from Colombian seed shipped in from Florida.”
30 years ago: The Sept. 20, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Scotty Gwyn Winner of Truck.” Scotty Gwyn was not present when the last ping-pong ball bearing his number came out of the machine during the reverse drawing for a new Ford truck. He was in Newland however, minutes later when Carlis Johnson, commander of the VFW Pat Ray Post, and John Wayne Hughes, representing the Avery High Boosters’ Club, presented him the keys to the new Ford pickup. When asked for a quote, Gwyn said he was speechless. The drawing was held September 16 at the VFW following a dinner catered by Glenn Hicks, with the exception of the ribs and chicken which were cooked at the Post by Ben Brewer and Bud Trice. 200 numbered ping pong balls were placed in a machine which mixed them up, then spit them out, one at a time, with the last number winning. The first ping pong ball was put in for a second drawing, and door prizes were given to the person whose number matched each 25th ball. Commander Johnson acted as Emcee for the occasion, assisted by John Wayne Hughes, Rodney Trice, and Mr. Blackburn.
20 years ago: The Sept. 21, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article “Looking for a little courtesy.” This is going to be one of those columns in which I cross the line between observer and scolder. I have many pet peeves — one who is a cynic develops disdain for many things. Tops on my list, at the moment at least, is the lack of courtesy prevalent these days. Actually, I cannot remember a time when true courtesy was fashionably practiced. Many of the old-timers I’ve come across do tell of a time when the world was perfect before us young’uns came and ruined it. Forgive me if I’m skeptical about their recollection of “reality.” It’s my opinion that human nature has changed very little in, oh say, the past 10,000 years. Before that, we may have been better folks, but it’s been downhill from there. I imagine it was the great flood that encouraged the “every man for himself” syndrome. Not that we were saints before the flood, just maybe different. Speaking of the flood — or is it The Flood — there appears to be evidence of a watery calamity in the around the Black Sea. It seems that at one time the Black Sea was a freshwater lake somewhat lower than sea level. It was a fertile valley at the end of the last Ice Age.
