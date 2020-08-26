From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Aug. 20, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “WJHL-TV to cover Avery with Increased Power.” WJHL-TV is due to go on the air with its new tower and transmitter Friday, Aug. 28, during the evening newscast at 6 p.m., according to Clyde Roberts, Station Public Relations Director. The new transmitter site is located on Holston Mountain and will be the highest tower in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia (4,398 feet above sea level). The new transmitter is manufactured by General Electric and is solid state, eliminating most of the tubes as in the old transmitter. The antenna weighs 13,000 pounds and is 55 feet long. The tower is 172 feet high, making its total height 861 feet more than on Buffalo Mountain, its present site. The complete installation will cost about a half-million dollars when everything is finished, with over a half-million new viewers and a much better picture for the regular viewer. The move will enable WJHL-TV to reach into five states: Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and North Carolina, and cover 70 counties stronger than ever before.
“We were first in the Tri-Cities,” said Hanes Lancaster, Junior Manager and Executive Vice- President. “Providing the viewing public with television at its best, we are always striving to provide the audience with the best in television, and with an additional half-million new viewers we will remain dominant in the Tri-Cities in programs and community service.”
WJHL-TV is owned and operated by Ray H. Park Broadcasting.
40 years ago: The Aug. 21, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Morrisons Celebrate 55th Wedding Anniversary.” On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Jim and Pearl Morrison were honored on their 55th wedding anniversary at the Nutrition Site in Montezuma, where they had gone for lunch. They were married Aug. 13, 1925, in Akron Ohio. The group dedicated a song to them: “Sunshine in my Soul.’’ Morrison thanked the Lord for each one who participated and said the people there are the finest anywhere.
30 years ago: The Aug. 16, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “760 Years Recognized at Cannon.’’ Cannon Memorial Hospital has turnover in personnel like any other business, but you sure wouldn’t think so when the years of service were totaled at their recent Service Awards ceremony, as honored employees there had accumulated 760 years of service to the community.
Edward C Greene, Jr. Administrator at Cannon Memorial, said, “It is difficult to put into words how important it is to have people serve the community through the hospital for extended periods of time. It provides much needed stability, and I’m sure it is comforting to patients and families to see familiar faces and when they return to the hospital for care.” Greene continued, “It says something good about a place which has so many people working for such long periods of time: Anna Greer, Joann Johnson and Lee McCoury (20 years), Tommy Cornett, Sue Grindstaff, Bertie Gwyn, Fred Ramsey, Bobbie Shell (25 years) and Floyd Ramsey (35 years). Those nine people alone have served a total of 220 years. That’s something special, and we are very grateful for this faithfulness.”
20 years ago: The Aug. 17, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the article “Birth Announcements.” Makenna Brooke Buchanan, born to Christopher and Dorothy Buchanan on Jan. 29. Makenna is the granddaughter of Larry Johnson and Susan and Richard Daniels and of Colin and Barbara Buchanan. She is the great granddaughter of Kelly and Eunice Buchanan and Tommy and Molly McKinney. Gregory and Summer Buchanan are very proud to announce the arrival of their son, Brennan Noah Ray Buchanan, on May 31. Born at Cannon Memorial Hospital. Brennan weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Brennan’s grandparents are Kathy Hughes of Newland Bill Steele of Johnson City, Tenn., and Greg and Teresa Buchanan of Newland; great great child to Cordelia Smith of Crossnore.
