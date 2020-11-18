From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Nov. 12, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “The Goodtimers to appear at Lees-McRae.” The newest entertainment unit of the US Air Force Band, The Good Timers, a show in themselves, will present an outstanding evening of entertainment at Lees-McRae College in the AC Chaffee Auditorium on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Three young and vibrant Air Force sergeants, who play a total of seven instruments between them during their exciting performance, sing to please young and old alike and like the US Air Force itself, they never fail to accomplish their mission. This is a rare opportunity for the members of the community to see and hear one of the great vocal units in the county. The public is cordially invited to attend. Sergeants Jerrel Elliott, Pat Hamilton and Clark Walter are The Good Timers, and their bubbling enthusiasm, the enthusiasm of today’s youth, coupled with their prodigious musical abilities have made them overwhelming hits wherever they have appeared.
40 years ago: The Nov. 13, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Sheriff’s Award.” Michael Mast of Old Beech Mountain was presented the Avery County Sheriff’s Award for 1980 before the student body at Avery High School Friday, The 17-year-old Avery High student is credited with saving the life of Deputy Ken Barlow on the night of October 14. Barlow says he is convinced that he would have been killed had it not been for young Mast who was riding with him that night. Barlow was looking for a subject on Old Beech Mountain for whom he had warrants, and when he saw the subject’s car, he stopped to serve the warrants. Barlow arrested the man and two other men with him. Barlow had placed the first two in the patrol car and was bringing the third who was very intoxicated to the car, when the two men in the car jumped out and knocked Barlow up against the car. During the struggle one of the men succeeded in getting Barlow’s pistol out of the holster and had his finger on the trigger. At this time, Michael Mast grabbed Barlow’s nightstick in the car.
30 years ago: The Nov. 8, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “LMC presents Medea.” The Lees-McRae College Performing Arts Department will present “Medea” at the Pinnacle Room on November 14-17 at 8 p.m. and on November 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children. “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” might well be the key to this retelling of the story of Medea, the sorceress who sacrificed all to help Jason obtain the Golden Fleece. She now takes her bloody revenge on him after he abandons her and their sons in a tale of love, power and vengeance.
20 years ago: The Nov. 9, 2000, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Stamey Branch News” There has been much concern about the fires here in the mountains due to the record-breaking dry period of no rain to measure for more than a month (I have heard). Thousands of acres have already burned and some are continuing to burn at the time this column is being written. Even though we did get a little rain last Saturday morning. It wasn’t enough to put those wildfires out. Every drop that came did help some. I thanked God when the first raindrop fell and am still very thankful.
