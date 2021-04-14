From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The April 1, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mr. and Mrs. Monson die at Crossnore Home.” Fern B. and Mildred Monson were found dead in their garage Tuesday evening near dark by neighbor Elizabeth Nelson. County medical examiner E.H. Smith stated death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning and death had occurred approximately one hour earlier. The couple was discovered inside their auto with two small hoses running from the exhaust through a window vent. The motor had been running but had died prior to the time they were found. The garage doors were locked from the inside, according to Sheriff Beverly Daniels, who investigated. Mr. Monson, 75, had been working with Crossnore School Inc. for the past 10 years as Bulletin Editor and Public Relations work. He was a native of North Dakota, an Elder in the Crossnore Presbyterian Church, a former real estate dealer and spent many years in Boy Scout work. Mrs Monson was 77 and had been in ill health for several years.
40 years ago: The April 2, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Eva Banner succumbs.” Mrs. Eva Lowe Banner, 89, of Banner Elk passed away in Banner Elk early Friday morning after a lengthy illness. She was the widow of Robert O. Banner Sr., who passed away in 1943. A lifelong resident of Banner Elk, she was involved in civic and business affairs, having operated Banner’s Tea Room for 38 years prior to her retirement in 1964. She was also a partner in RO Banner & Son, a general merchandise business and active in political matters as well. Mrs. Banner never missed voting in any election since 1921. Mrs. Banner was the daughter of the late L.D. Lowe and Harriett Calloway Lowe, both among the early settlers of Banner Elk. Mrs. Banner is survived by eight children. Mary Sue Banner Wilson of Shelby, Ruth Banner Jennings of Banner Elk, Edwin L. Banner of Stateville, Fred B. Banner of Newland, Thelma Banner Tilley of Big Stone Gap, Va., Carlyne Banner Lyerly of Banner Elk, Geneva Banner Frye of Hickory, Jean Banner Hodges of Boone. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren and by her sister, Charlyne Lowe.
30 years ago: The April 4, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “ACHS students build greenhouse projects.” Students in Avery County High School’s “Introduction to Agriculture” classes built model greenhouse as a class project and displayed them in the school’s media center this month. Classmates voted on the model greenhouses that they thought were the best examples of actual greenhouses, and teacher Gwen Clark presented award certificates to the winners. Students in the fifth period “Introduction to Agriculture’’ class chose Brandon Cuthbertson’s project as first place winner, Jennifer Hughes’ project as second-place winner and both Jake Storey’s project and Carrie and Sherry Keller’s project as third-place winners. Students in the sixth period “Introduction to Agriculture” class chose Nichole Vance’s project as first-place winner, Jim Ollis’ project as second-place winner and Scott Banner’s project as third-place winner. Projects by students in both classes were exhibited in the library, and students from any class at ACHS were asked to vote for their favorite projects. Jim’s, Nichole’s and Scott’s projects were chosen for first-, second-, and third-place awards.
20 years ago: The April 5, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Delana Marie Buchanan.” Cade and Amy Buchanan are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Delana Marie Laney. Delana was born on Feb. 1, 2001, at JCMC. She weighed 6 lbs. and 5 oz. and was 19.5 inches long. Laney’s maternal grandparents are David and Ramona Cooke, and her paternal grandparents are Allen and Essie Buchanan. Her maternal great grandparents are June and Boots Buchanan and the late Dick and Delana Cooke. Her paternal great grandparents are Ruth and the late Milton Buchanan. We would like to thank God for such a wonderful blessing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.