From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The March 4, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “‘70 Census Shows Avery County Has Grown.” Avery County’s official population in the 1970 census was 12,655, up 5.4 percent from the 1960 figure of 12,009 the Bureau of the Census, US Department of Commerce, reports. The official population of the state was 5,082,059, up 11.5 percent from the 1970 population count, which was 4,556,155. The 1970 census counted 12,493 white persons in Avery County, 98.7 percent of the population total; with 150 blacks and 12 persons of other races. In 1960, 98.67 percent of the population was white. The Census showed 1,104 children under five years old, with 2,983 in ages 5 through 17, 7,301 people age 18 through 64; and 1,267 who were 65 and older. The population 14 years and older included 6,019 married people, 751 who were widowed, 194 divorced, and 2,533 never married. Avery County’s 1970 population was classified as 100 percent rural. There were 3,667 households with 11,970 persons, including 450 one-person households. In addition, 685 persons were living in group quarters. Of all the occupied housing units, 2,792 had piped water, toilet, and bath, while 875 lacked some or all plumbing. The median value of owner-occupied houses in Avery County was $8,500, compared with $5,300 in 1960. The median rent paid by tenants in 1970 was $44 per month, compared with $31 in 1960.
40 years ago: The March 5, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”McGee will retire after fifteen years.” Harry McGee, who has served as Superintendent of Schools in Avery County for 15 years, announced Monday he will retire July 1. McGee has been employed in the Avery County Schools system for 28 years, having served as teacher and principal before being appointed county Superintendent. “It has been very enjoyable,” McGee said, adding, “We’ve made a lot of progress in the last 15 years, but there’s a lot to be done yet.” McGee says he plans to “garden a little and travel a little.” McGee said the Board of Education has not yet named his successor, but will appoint someone within the next three months. McGee and his wife, Geraldine, who teaches kindergarten at Elk Park Elementary, live in Cranberry. They have a daughter. Mrs. Joe (Debbie) Banner and a grandson.
30 years ago: The March 5, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Sloop sponsors cholesterol screen.” February was “heart month” and Sloop Memorial Hospital sponsored a free cholesterol screening the week of Feb. 18. A total of 710 persons participated in the free screening. Appreciation is expressed to laboratory personnel for volunteering to do this project, even though it required extra work. According to administrator Fred Blair, “We wish to commend the laboratory staff for this successful health promotion. Many diseases and illnesses can be prevented by increased patient education, and controlling our cholesterol levels is one of the ways to protect our health.” Laboratory personnel are Ms Belle S. Hoss MT(ASCP), Department Manager, Robert L. Frye, RMT, Battery J. Barnett, MLT(ASCP0), Darlene S. Poore, MLT (ASCP0), Kim Smith MT(ASCP), Paul MacRae, MT(AMT) and Susan Clark, MLT(ASCP).
20 years ago: The March 8, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Late winter snowstorm dumps up to 10 inches on Avery.” March has definitely come in like a lion pouncing on the High Country. Heavy snows of up to 10 inches in some parts of Avery County have been joined by wind gusts estimated at over 100 mph on Grandfather Mountain. Grandfather’s Jim Morton reported that the wind had been clocked at 55 at the Nature Museum level, but no one had ventured to the top of the mountain to check the readings there. Plows had only made it as far as the Black Rocks parking area by noon Tuesday. “I would say that if it as high as it is at the Nature Museum, it has to be in excess of 100 miles per hour at the top of the mountain,” said Morton. He also reported snowfall levels of seven inches with drifts in the three- and four-foot range. The average wind during February was 31.63 mph, or more than six mph above normal. The windiest February on record at Grandfather was in 1955, when average winds of 38.73 was recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.