From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The March 18, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Richard Dewayne Burleson, of Route 3, Newland enlisted in the United States Marine Corp recently.” Recently. Richard was sent to Parris Island, South Carolina, where he will undergo nine weeks of Boot Training. Then he will be sent to Camp Lejeune, NC for his individual training. Richard, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Demery Burleson of Newland, is a 1970 graduate of Avery County High School. He was employed by Wamsutta Mills before he enlisted. Now he is employed by the US Marine Corps. Richard will be eligible for duty throughout the United States and overseas when he finishes his occupation job training.
40 years ago: The March 19, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery’s Youngest VFD.” Though Frank Volunteer Fire Dept. is the “youngest child” of Avery County’s Fire and Rescue Association, it is indeed a prodigy. In just over a year, the Department has grown to its capacity of volunteer firefighters, 22, and has five vehicles: two tankers, a pumper and two weapons carriers into a brush truck. The community from Minneapolis to Plumtree is indeed lucky to have such a fire department as Frank. Before its formation, Green Valley, Newland and Crossnore fought fires in this area valiantly, as did Elk Park, yet Avery’s winding roads had one up on these departments, and as all firemen very well know, time is of the essence. Frank firemen have created a fire hall from a cinder block shell. The interior is panelled and a game room has been built upstairs. The brand spanking new fire trucks stand ready for action on the side of the fire hall. In the center is a wood burning stove for warmth with card tables grouped around it. Here, Rook tournaments are held to raise money for Frank VFD The Ladies Auxiliary, headed by Ruth Buchanan, Anna Watson, Mary Isaacs, and Sharon Morris bring delectable baked goods and other refreshments for sale. Monday night the men were preparing for a fire school adding more hours to their fire fighting knowledge. “It’s taken a lot of training, a lot of man hours to get this far,” Chief Woodrow Houston stated, adding ”we haven’t kept track of all our hours, plus the ones put on the building.” “It’s been a real community project,” Terry Buchanan, assistant fire chief said. “We’ve come a long way.” The men hail from Powdermill, Roaring Creek, Squirrel Creek, Minneapolis and Frank. They have a Captain, Jack Isaacs, two Lieutenants, Philip Odom and Jim Staton, and a board of directors, Clinton Phillips, Roger Buchanan and David Phillips. These men and women have held many fund raising affairs and plan to hold more. They expressed their gratitude for donations, yet it should be us, whose lives and property they stand ready to protect, thanking them.
30 years ago: The March 21, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Vows Spoken.” LaVerna Beth Davis of Randleman and Barry Allen Crawford of Newland were joined in marriage at 1 p.m. Feb. 16, 1991, at First Methodist Church in Randleman, with the Rev. Harold Dillinger officiating. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Davis of Randleman. She is a graduate of Randleman High School and Lees-McRae College and NCSU with a degree in fisheries and wildlife biology. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Crawford of Banner Elk. He is a graduate of Avery County High School, attended ASU and is a graduate of Mayland Community College, with a degree in criminal law. He is employed with NC Farm Bureau Insurance in Newland. The bride was given in marriage by her father. Matron of honor was Deanne George of Keyser, W. Va., sister of the bride. Child attendants were Savanna George and Janie George, both of Keyser, W. Va., nieces of the bride. Best man was the father of the bridegroom. Ushers were John Davis of Atlanta, Ga., brother of the bride, and Dana Crawford of Banner Elk, brother of the bridegroom.
20 years ago: The March 22, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “LMC skis at Nationals.” Lees-McRae College’s men’s and women’s ski teams participated in the US Collegiate Snowsport Association’s National Championships this past week in Bogus Basin, Idaho. For the men it was their fifth consecutive trip to the championships while the women were making their first appearance. Twenty-five colleges throughout the country were represented in the week-long skiing events. The women did not appear nervous in their first national champion appearance, as they finished 14th overall. On the men’s side, the Bobcats finished in ninth place as a team.
