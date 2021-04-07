From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The March 25, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery School Supervisor Retires.” Mrs. Edith B. Isaacs, General Supervisor of Avery County Schools, has announced her retirement effective June 15. She has served in this position for the past 13 years. At a recent Board of Education meeting, appreciation was expressed to Mrs. Isaacs for her years of service and leadership in the schools. Mrs. Isaacs wishes to express appreciation for the fine cooperation of the people with whom she has had an opportunity to work and although she is retiring she stated that she would still be interested in the children and schools of Avery County.
40 years ago: The March 26, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Holly is One Year Old.” Holly Michelle Isaacs celebrated her birthday March 18 with a Raggedy Ann and Andy birthday party at her home. Holly says “Thanks” to her grandparents, aunts and uncles and friends for all the gifts, and Erma Dean for baking Raggedy Ann and Andy cakes. Holly is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Isaacs of Newland. Maternal grandparents and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Buchanan of Minneapolis. Paternal grandparents and Mr. and Mrs. Ed Isaacs of Newland.
30 years ago: The March 28, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Menus for Avery School System.” Lunch April 1: pizza, corn, tossed salad, berry cobbler, milk; April 2: cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, pear, milk; April 3: BBQ chicken, roll, mashed potato, broccoli, coleslaw, milk; April 4: Beef-a -roni, coleslaw, apple crisp, roll, milk; April 5: chicken sandwich, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, fruit salad, milk; April 8: spaghetti/roll, broccoli, tossed salad, chilled pears, milk; April 10: Great Northern beans, steamed cabbage, cheese potatoes, fruit salad, cornbread, milk; April 11: turkey/ dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, milk; April 12: taco, lettuce/tomato, corn cobette, applesauce, milk; Spring break: April 15-19; April 22: macaroni/cheese, black-eyed peas, chilled tomato, applesauce, roll, milk; April 23: BBQ chicken/roll, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, cherry cobbler, milk; April 24: fish portion, french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, apple, milk; April 25: pizza, corn, tossed salad, sliced peaches, milk; April 26: sloppy joes, baked potato, broccoli, fruit salad, milk; April 29: lasagna/roll, tossed salad, broccoli, peach crisp, milk; April 30: vegetable beef soup, cheese toast, peach slices, crackers, cookie, milk.
20 years ago: The March 29, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Just lookin’ around” by Cleve Wilkie: Someone who used to give me hats was my sweet, concerned hard working little mother. During my college days, late 30’s and early 40’s for some reason or another, I could suddenly come down with the awfulest “ sneezing fits” you ever saw or heard, sounding like a cage full of mad lions going at each other. So she took steps to remedy the situation by insisting that I wear a hat — and bought me one. To make sure that I did, she put it on my head herself. It lasted about two weeks, for I took it off somewhere and forgot where or when. She tried again, with the same results — I lost that one in less than two weeks! Her third go at hatting my bare head came when I was to go to Asheville in mid-November for a Baptist State Convention, meeting at the First Baptist Church. She insisted that I need a hat in those cold mountains, but warned, “This is the last one — I can’t keep wasting hard-earning money on your forgetfulness.” Mother was as good as her word — no more hats for my cold bare head. However, three full years later, I had occasion to go back to First Church Asheville for a meeting, right after I moved to Kennedy Home as pastor in 1945. I ran into the janitor in a back hall, and just on a hunch asked him what he did with things found left in the church by careless worshippers, including me. He smiled and said that he had a special big closet in the back for just such purposes, and just put them in there with most folks coming late to retrieve their lost goods. Lo and behold, a peek into that closest revealed my hat perched on an upper shelf — moldy, but safe and sound! I made sure it went back to my motel room with me, never putting it down. When I got back home from the 300-mile trip and walked into the house, my wife asked, “Where’s that miraculous hat?” Well as I know here in March 2001, the thing’s still somewhere between Asheville and Kinston, resting in peaceful limbo at one of several places I stopped — and only the Good Lord knows which. I ain’t had a hat since!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.