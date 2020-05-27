From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The May 7, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an editorial “Meanest Mother in the World.” Taken from the “Stars and Stripes,” here is a very timely letter by Mrs. N.W. Merchant of Frankfurt, Germany:
I had the meanest mother in the whole world. While other kids ate candy for breakfast, I had to have cereal, eggs and toast. When other kids had coke and candy for lunch, I had to eat a sandwich. As you guess, my dinner was different from other kids too. My mother insisted on knowing where we were all the time. You’d think we were in a chain gang. She had to know who our friends were and what we were doing. She insisted that if we would be gone for an hour, lest we be gone for an hour or less. I am ashamed to admit it but she actually had the nerve to break the child labor law. She made us work. We had to wash all the dishes, make our beds, learn to cook and all sorts of odd things. I believe she lay awake nights thinking of mean things to do to us. She always insisted on us telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
By the time we were teenagers she was much wiser, and our life became even more unbearable. None of this tooting of a car horn for us to come running. She embarrassed us to no end by making our friends and dates come to the door to get us. I forgot to mention that while my friends were dating at the mature age of 12 and 13 my old-fashioned mother refused to let my date until I was 15 and 16. My mother was a complete failure as a mother. None of us has ever been arrested. Each of my five brothers has served in the service of his country. And who do we have to thank for this terrible way we turned out? You’re right! Our mean mother. Look at all the things we missed. We never got to take part in a riot, burn our draft cards, and a million and one things our friends did.
She made us grow up into God-fearing, educated, honest adults. I am trying to raise my children and stand a little taller, and I am filled with pride when my children call me mean. You see, thank God, he gave me the meanest mother in the world — from this I would say the country doesn’t need a good five-cent cigar; it needs more mean mothers and dads.
40 years ago: The May 8, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “New Faces at Beech Mountain School.” The K-1 class at Beech Mountain School has for new students who have come from various places and are of different nationalities. James Wood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wood, a kindergarten student, is of Korean nationality. Odessa and Shane Kitchen, children of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kitchen, moved here from Oklahoma. Odessa is in kindergarten and Shane is a first grader. They are of American Indian descent. Phillip Bell, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.L. Bell, is a first grade student that has been attending school in the Philippines and Ecuador. We are very pleased to have these charming youngsters in Mrs. Morris’ and Mrs Trivette’s K-1 class.
30 years ago: The May 10, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story entitled “National Nurses Day.” May 7th has been proclaimed National Nurses’ Day and is the day to recognize registered nurses in your community. This year marks the Silver Anniversary of nurse practitioners in the United States. Nurse practitioners are registered nurses who have advanced education and clinical experience, health assessment and patient care management. They provide quality health care in all patient settings. The use of registered nurses to administer health care was a direct response to a recognized need in medically underserved areas. Each state regulates the scope of nurse practitioner practice. In North Carolina nurse practitioners are licensed as registered nurses by the NC Board of Nursing and licensed to perform medical acts by the North Carolina Board of Medical Examiners. Nurse practitioners are a vital component of the health care management team. As health care providers, nurse practitioners perform physical assessments, develop individualized treatment plans and prescribe medication. As nurses, they offer consumers experienced nursing skills, as well as comprehensive health care services. Remember to recognize a nurse practitioner in your community. At this time there are five Nurse Practitioners in Avery County. Don Grinar and Beverly Cuthbertson work the ER at Sloop Memorial Hospital in Crossnore, Mary Cathryn Estep and Kay Turbyfill work in the Mountain Specialty Health Care in Banner Elk, Newland Family Practice and Life Care. Mary Blalock is a OB/GYN Nurse Practitioner who works at the Avery County Health Dept. in Newland.
20 years ago: The May 4, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the photo of an invitation to Mountaineer Equipment’s 9th Annual Customer Appreciation Day, located on Hwy. 181 at Jonas Ridge. “Come enjoy bar-b-que and product demonstrations, and get in on our preseason sales,” the photo caption read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.