50 years ago: The Sept 23, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Gragg’s Appliance Burns.” When Herbert Gragg’s Appliance Store at Elk Park caught fire Wednesday night, Sept. 15, greater damage was prevented by the cooperation of the fire departments from Roan Mountain, Newland, Crossnore and Banner Elk, who worked on the scene most of the night. The fire started from unknown origins, about 8 p.m., as a member of the Rescue Squad next door to the appliance store said he heard an explosion about that time. Gragg estimates $53,000 damage; $35,000 in stock, $13,000 on the front building and $3,000 on the back. He was open for business the next day in the basement, which was saved from the fire. He has the office there to receive customer payments and has color TVs, oil heaters and circulators for sale. He hopes to rebuild in about a month. Pat Hughes, mayor of Elk Park, expressed his thanks to the fire department for their untiring efforts in controlling the blaze. Had the fire gone unchecked, most of the business district would have been lost, the mayor believes. He also wishes to thank the Rescue Squad and Highway Patrol for controlling the heavy crush of traffic, as an enormous number of spectators gathered.
40 years ago: The Oct. 1, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Groundbreaking for Lowe’s Foods.” Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Newland for a new shopping center including a Lowe’s Food Store, a drug store, and retail stores. Pictured was Boyce C. Kay, vice president of Lowe’s Foods, Dennis Saw Sr., vice president of Lowe’s, Jim Heaton, chairman of the board of county commissioners, and Newland Mayor Joe Minton. Site work is scheduled to begin immediately and the center is expected to be completed by early 1982. The Lowe’s Foods store will be the largest food store in Avery County.
30 years ago: The Sept. 19, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Former Avery Sheriff Succumbs.” Ernest “Walkie“ Turbyfill, former sheriff of Avery County, passed away September 14 in Sloop Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health, He was 70.
Elected for sheriff in 1966, Turbyfill received his oath of office from the late Clerk of Court Dean Eller on Jan. 3, 1967. Prior to serving the full term for which he was elected, Turbyfill was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the previous sheriff. Turbyfill has also been a salesman for Underwood Chevrolet. Funeral services for Turbyfill were held September 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, where he was a member. Interment followed in the Cranberry Cemetery.
20 years ago: The Sept. 20, 2001, edition of The AJT featured article, “Kicking up their heels.” When last year’s Lady Viking cross country team stood at the starting line they were half scared to death and half throwing up at the thought of the hard race ahead, recalls head coach Justin McKenzie. Now, he says, “When the gun goes off, they go to work.” Sometime in the last two years, the Viking team has found their pace. You can refer to it as “their pace” because they push and lead each other, instead of having one top dog. Avery has six athletes who stick together and run in one of the leading packs at competition. That style has placed Avery’s racers at the top in each of the meets they have participated in this season. Even though Avery hasn’t competed against a single 2A division school this year, they feel they will be prepared when it comes to racing within the new Western Highlands Conference, since they’ve already wiped out over two dozen 4A competitors thus far. Last weekend at the Freedom Invitational in Morganton, the girls displayed their red and black in a way that should make Avery County proud. Among 22 3A and 4A powerhouses, the little team from Newland took home a plaque for their fourth-place finish. Not only did they place high as a unit, the girls will need to set new personal goals to replace the ones they mastered last week.
