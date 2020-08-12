From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Aug. 6, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Oz Visitors Tops 100,000 for First Season.” When Mr. and Mrs. Oras Biggerstaff of Shelby came to the Land of Oz last Wednesday, they expected to pay their money and take their grandchildren through the park. Instead, the entire party went through free and the Biggerstaffs were invited to spend a night as guests at the luxurious new Beech Alpen Inn on Beech Mountain. The Biggerstaffs and their grandsons, Scott and Blair Biggerstaff, were the 100,003rd visitors for Oz in its first season. The park was partially opened June 15 and fully operational July 3. “It’s really something,” was Biggerstaff’s reaction. “I’d heard about it. A fellow told me you wouldn’t believe it until you saw it, and that’s the truth. It’s really fantastic.” Biggerstaff is a farmer and operator of a cotton gin.
40 years ago: The Aug. 7, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Civil War Veteran to be Honored.” The VFW and Avery Historical Society are delighted to announce the marking of a Civil War veteran’s grave on Thursday, Aug. 7. The government marker has been received by descendant William Holtsclaw after many efforts and long waiting. Elijah Holtsclaw, whose grave was identified in the Johnson Cemetery above Crossnore, will be marked Thursday Aug. 7, 1980, in a joint ceremony by the VFW Pat Ray Post No. 4286 and the Avery Historical Society. The service is open to the public and will be covered by the local newspaper. Those wishing to honor this veteran by forming a procession should meet at the Crossnore Supermarket at 4:30 p.m. The service will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the cemetery.
30 years ago: The Aug. 2, 1990, edition of The AJT featured a article “Humane Society Pet Show.” On Saturday, July 21 at 2 p.m., the Humane Society had its annual pet show on the Square in Newland. Because of the threatening weather and the fact that the show had been postponed, they had a smaller attendance than in previous years, but 13 people brought their pets to be judged. Claude Pyatte, the Master of Ceremonies, introduced the Rev. Claudia Harrelson, who read several passages from Scripture pertaining to our stewardship of the earth and all creatures on it. She then led the audience in the song, “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” Each pet was then described by Claude while they paraded before the judges, Gaye Meade and Christiane Buchanan, who awarded prizes to each one as follows (the beautiful awards were made by Jane Wise): Four turtles — Speedy, Killer, Shredder, and Comet, shown by Shane Bare, were voted “Most Unique;” Muffin, a poodle shown by Fifi Thompson, was “Most Precious;” Patches, a Cocker Spaniel shown by Sherry Thomas, was voted “Prettiest;” Shorty, a Shi Tzu shown by Joan Vance, was “Friendliest;” Curly, a Shi Tzu owned by Angie Vance, was voted as having the curliest tail; Kaula, a Dachshund shown by Jeremiah Guy, was voted “Most Shy;” Benji, a mixed-breed dog shown by Allen Sluder, was the “Most Playful;” Cuddles, shown by Sarah Bare, was voted “Quietest” since he is a stuffed cat; Thumper, a California rabbit owned by Nikki Parker, was deemed “Fluffiest;” Teddy, a mixed-breed dog owned by Lindsay and Julie DeWitt, was voted “Cutest;” Muffin, a Shi Tzu owned by Josh Pyatte, was voted “Prissiest;” and Tiger, a Siamese Persian cat owned by Carol Gray, was voted as having the “Fluffiest Tail.” All animals were given ribbons, then Rev. Harrelson blessed each one individually. The “Best of Show” blue ribbon was awarded to Twinkle Toes, a Labrador-Samoyed who belongs to Rev. Harrelson. Twinkle Toes had earlier been voted “Most Dignified.”
20 years ago: The Aug. 3, 2000, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Local Gas Prices Soar.” “They are just using the excuse about Iraq to raise gas prices,” said Robin Trice as she pumped gas at her father Bud Trice’s Exxon. “It’s just a price gouge,” Robin added. “They’ve got enough gasoline in Louisiana and Texas to last the United States for four months without raising prices. The dealers have jacked prices on the service station owners, making it necessary for them to hike prices at the gas pumps in order to break even. At press time, regular unleaded gas at Bud’s has gone up five cents, Plus unleaded gas four cents, and Supreme by three cents. Prices at the Quik Shop gas pumps are $1.14.9 for Regular unleaded and $1.16.9 for Plus unleaded. At the Scotchman, Regular unleaded was $1.19.9, Medium grade $129.9 and Premium $139.9. At Wilco, Regular unleaded was $1.18, Plus unleaded $1.22 and Premium $1.32. At Gragg’s Sunoco, Regular unleaded was $1.18 Plus unleaded was $1.19 and Premium was $1.32. These prices are expected to go higher daily. On August 6, the UN Security Council ordered a worldwide embargo on trade with Iraq for its invasion of Kuwait. Because of the Persian Gulf crisis, the stock market took its worst plunge since last October, when the Dow Jones industrial average fell 190.58 points. Experts, however, said the disruption of oil supplies from Iraq and Kuwait pose no immediate danger of shortages, but prices could soar because the world’s oil reserves could be called on quickly.
