From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept. 30, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Journal Publishes First Progress Edition.” Due to Avery’s phenomenal growth, especially during the past 10 years, this paper felt that worthy mention should be made of some of the outstanding businesses and institutions that have brought such tremendous growth to an area that not so long ago was devoid of the industry and tourism we take for granted today. We feel that our readers, both those in the county, and the ones away from home, are justifiably proud as we are, and would appreciate being informed as to the why and hows of success in this area. Many of you we missed, and we are sorry; every business in the county is important, no matter how small, and had it been possible we would have enjoyed writing about each one, a feat made impossible by lack of time and space in the paper. This is our first attempt at a Progress Edition; and after the ads are all in, the articles written and gone to press, some of you will probably call to our attention the things we should not have omitted. We probably have skimmed the surface in an attempt to cover the various aspects of industry, tourism and institutions — so with this our “Infant” Progress Edition, we ask your forgiveness in advance. Subsequent issues of “The Journal” will feature phases of growth and events that we have missed in this special edition.
40 years ago: The Oct. 8, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mr. and Mrs. Church Honored on Fiftieth Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Truman Church were honored by a reception given by their children on their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 6, 1981 at their home in Beech Mountain Community. Many relatives and friends were present which was entertained by showing slides taken from old pictures of Mr. and Mrs. Church from childhood up to the present time, given by their son. Many nice gifts were received.
30 years ago: The Sept. 26, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Magic Show to Return.” The Linville-Central Rescue Squad is sponsoring “The Journey Into Illusion” show again, this year on Sunday, Oct. 20. “The Journey into Illusion” is a professional magic show that appears at civic centers and auditoriums throughout the country and has aired on TV on PM Magazine and cable TV. The featured illusionist, Devin Knight, has played to audiences in night clubs in Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif. Some illusions to be seen the night of the show are Knight’s See-Thru Girl and Houdini’s popular Metamorphosis. Many new illusions promise to make this year’s show a mystifying evening of entertainment for the whole family. Last year’s show was very successful, so the Rescue Squad is sponsoring the show again this year to help in raising badly needed funds for new life-saving equipment.
20 years ago: The Sept. 27, 2001, edition of The AJT featured article “Commissioners try to work out the Jonas Ridge ambulance situation.” For several years there has been a controversy looming over EMS service to the Jonas Ridge area by the Avery County EMS. Avery County has been concerned about the liability factor of crossing county lines to serve residents in Burke County. The county recognizes the Mutual Aid Agreement to answer emergencies in the Jonas Ridge area, but has never been compensated by Burke County for these services. The Commissioners have been concerned that an Avery County ambulance may be answering a call in Burke County when an emergency arises in Avery County, and their response to the Avery County emergency would conflict with a vehicle service in Burke County. Commission Chair Kenny Poteat and the county manager have held two meeting with Burke County officials, and at the last meeting offered a proposal to Burke County if Avery County were to assume EMS service to the Jonas Ridge area. Burke County rejected the proposal and said that they would continue to use their existing personnel and stations in Morganton and Glen Alpine to serve the area residents of Jonas Ridge. The volunteer fire department made a proposal to Burke County officials, but to date no action has been taken. On September 19 at 9:30 a.m., Ron George, Burke County Manager, Trossie Wall, Jr., Chairman of Burke County Board of Commissioners and Howard Seary, Vice Chair, met with Avery board chair Kenny Poteat, Joe Strickland, Vice Chair, and the Avery County Manager to renegotiate the EMS service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.