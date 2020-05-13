From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The April 30, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an photo entitled “Mildred’s cubs named Mini and Maxi.” Two tiny cubs belonging to Mildred the Bear at Grandfather Mountain have been named Minerva and Maxine, or, in other words, Mini and Maxi. The judges committee sifted through more than 900 sets of suggested names before making the selection of the fashionable up-to-date names for the 10-week-old cubs.
40 years ago: The May 1, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Surgical Stapling Is Latest Cannon Hospital Advance.” A stapler in the operating room? Most people relate the use of a stapler to the office, but stapling has been introduced at Cannon Memorial Hospital as a modern and innovative surgical procedure. The new operating room equipment is known as an auto suture instrument set. The set is actually six different types of staplers, and they are designed to meet a wide variety of surgical needs. According to Dr. William Tate, general surgeon at Cannon Hospital, the introduction of stapling into the operating room offers exciting possibilities for both the surgeon and the patient. The hospital has invested $2,500 in the auto suture set, and an additional $1,500 in the sterile, stainless steel staples the equipment employs. What are the benefits of using staples in the operating room? There are many, Dr. Tate related. For example, using staples instead of sutures means less tissue trauma and speeds post-operative healing. Another benefit is the reduction of blood loss by as much as 90 to 95 percent. Dr. Tate stated that faster surgery means less time under anesthesia and thus quicker recovery for the patient. This fact alone is only a psychological benefit, but also has an economic value in that the patient will have to spend less time in the hospital.
30 years ago: The May 3, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story entitled “First Death Sentence in Avery since 1936.” After deliberating approximately seven hours, an Avery County jury of six women and six men returned with the death sentence for Daniel Brian Lee April 26. As Lee had pleaded guilty to murdering ASU news reporter Jeni Gray last September, the jury’s task was to recommend life imprisonment or the death sentence. The majority of people in Avery County praised the jury for its decision through some expressed surprise, as it had been almost 54 years since the death sentence had been handed down here. The last person here to receive the death sentence was Reed Coffey who was found guilty July 9, 1936, of murder in the first degree in the shooting death of his uncle, Hardie Coffey.
20 years ago: The April 27, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the photo “Amanda: Avery County’s rising country music star.” Eighteen-year-old Amanda Wilson is making a name for herself beneath the Nashville spotlight.Avery County’s Wilson was a showcase performer at Douglas Corner, one of three main showcase clubs in Nashville, on April 25. She performed 10 songs, including some old and new, plus a Judd song, “Love is Alive.” She also sang a song that was written by her brother, Neil Wilson. Amanda has already performed at Tootsie’s Orchid Bar in Nashville, and was nominated by CMA Independent Labels in 1998 for the King Eagle Awards.
