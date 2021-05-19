From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The April 29, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an picture entitled “Local and State News.” Among the reported events, Harry Reasoner, ABC News commentator, spoke at the 73rd annual Asheville Chamber of Commerce Thursday. The House voted Wednesday against abolishing the death penalty, which they claim is no deterrent to crime and is carried out largely against the poor and the black. Avery High won its 11th golf match of the season at Mountain Glen Thursday afternoon with a total of 158. Harris High of Spruce Pine was second with 173 and Ashe Central third at 118. Snow fell in Avery County Friday. At a discussion held at the University of NC at Chapel Hill, Dan Rather of CBS News said Nixon is using Agnew to get Wallace votes. Governor Scott recommends that NC appeal its compulsory auto insurance laws and allow each insurance company to set its own rates. The Annual Hubert Hayes Mountain Youth Jamboree opened Thursday in the Asheville City Auditorium.
40 years ago: The April 29, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “New Aides at Minneapolis School.” Minneapolis School has been fortunate this year in having two new teacher aides. Thelma Hughes began working last October as an aide in Mr. Canupp’s fourth grade room. Ms Hughes, Avery County’s Woman of the Year graduated from Avery County High School. She also received he Western NC Leadership award as a member of the Green Valley Community. Mrs. Hughes is presently living in Altamont with her two children, Canaan and Travis. Ms. Janine Hughes began work in March as a teacher aide working with Mrs Velma Grindstaff’s Kindergarten and first grade. Janine is also a graduate of Avery High and has attended Lees-McRae and Milligan colleges. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hughes of Elk Park. Janine has had some previous experience working with children. She has also been doing some substitute teaching work prior to her employment as an aide. The teachers and staff wish to extend a welcome to these two additions to the school family at Minneapolis. We look forward to the opportunity of educating our children with the help of all the teacher aides.
30 years ago: The April 25, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Celebrates 88th Birthday.” Cordie Jane Arnett of Roan Mountain, Tenn., observed her 88th birthday Sunday, April 21st with a party from 2 until 4 p.m., at the Roan Park Baptist Church with family and friends. Mrs. Arnett, who was born on April 22, 1903, is the wife of the late Walter Arnett. Mrs. Arnett gave birth to five children, three daughters and two sons. She has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
20 years ago: The April 26, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article.“AMS softball team rolling for Ramsey.” Tammy Ramsey didn’t know what to expect this season when she took on the responsibility of coaching the Avery Middle School softball team. So far she has learned that her group “is a comeback team,” and she never knows what’s going to happen until the end. Currently, Ramsey’s team’s record is 4-3, winning over Bowman and Harris middle schools two times each, but losing to East Yancy twice and, most recently, to Cranberry, On Monday, three quarters of the way into the season, her 15 players tried for another comeback win against Cranberry, but came up short. “It’s okay though. Our goal has always been to get out there, play aggressively, have fun, and learn the rules of the game,” Ramsey said. Down 5-1 early, the Avery Lady panthers tightened the gap, adding five runs by the bottom of the fourth inning although Cranberry remained on top 7-6. With more momentum Avery matched Cranberry with eight runs in the final innings, four of which were scored in the final frame. Cranberry scored two home runs on errors and Avery finally lost the battle 15-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.