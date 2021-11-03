From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 21, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mt. Pleasant.” The leaves are very lovely with the maple having an outstanding color this year. We have had two large birthday parties recently. I failed to get them in last week. Mr. S.J. Hughes celebrated his 80th birthday at this home with all the members of thi family present except Mrs. Clyde Pierce (Alta) who visited with him a few days later. Pattie Harmon was given a surprise birthday party Tuesday, Oct. 5, by Jim and Carolyn Jaynes. Twenty-one of her friends and relatives were present. They enjoyed refreshments and games. Harold Deaton of Morganton gave a cookware supper at the home of his mother, Mrs. Pat Deaton. Several couples attended. Tommy Burleson and girlfriend from Raleigh visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Loren Burleson, and family Sunday afternoon. Steve and Gary Burleson from Kingsport, Tenn., visited relatives here one day last week. We want to send get well wishes to little Jeff Gragg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gragg, and also to our good friend, Mrs. Linnie Hopson, who is in the Crossnore Hospital. Visiting Rom Bentley family Sunday were Mr. and Mrs. Gary Banner and Douglas Hughes. Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Clark and children visited relatives here Saturday.
40 years ago: The Oct. 29, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Triple Eagle Ceremony.” Jeff Smith, Mark Greer, and Steve Berry are Eagle Scouts, the highest rank of scouting! In an unprecedented triple Eagle ceremony at Banner Elk, Eagle Rank was presented to each of these veterans of the Kiwanis Club’s Troop and Post 807. For the first time ever in Avery County, there was a dedication of this Eagle class. The 1981 Eagle Class will ever be the Auburn Andrews Class of Eagles, in honor and memory of the man who served scouting faithfully and longer than any other person in the county. The Andrews Eagles were presented before the best-attended Count of Honor ever for the Banner Elk scouts. Eagle Scout Jeff Smith served the troop as Patrol Leader and has been in scouting since September 1975. He is a Fourth-year Honor Scout with two years of perfect attendance in scouting. Jeff has been a nominee for both Scout of the Year and Explorer of the Year, has worked more than 250 community service hours in scouting and holds 31 merit badges. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Smith of Banner Elk. Eagle Scout Mark Greer serves the troop as Scribe and has been Den Chief in Cub Scouts. He has been a scout since March 1976. Mark is a fifth-year Honor Scout with five years of perfect attendance in scouting. Scout of the Year and Explorer of the Year, he has worked more than 350 community service hours in scouting and holds 27 merit badges. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Greer of Rt. 1, Banner Elk. Eagle Scout Steve Berry is the veteran Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 807 and has been in scouting since April 1976. He is a fifth-year Honor Scout with three years of perfect attendance in scouting. Steve has been Scout of the Year and a three-time nominee for Explorer of the Year. He has worked more than 400 community service hours in scouting and holds 2 merit badges. Steve is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Berry of Rt. 1 Banner Elk.
30 years ago: The Oct. 17, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “50th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Stacy Graybeal of the Ashford Community will be celebrating their fiftieth wedding anniversary with a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Mtn. View Freewill Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Licklog Rd. The reception is being given by the Ladies Aid Group of the Mtn. View Church, of which the Graybeals are members. Their son, Charles, daughter-in-law, Linda, and granddaughter, Cheryl, will host the event. All friends and relatives are invited to come and help celebrate this wonderful event.
20 years ago: The Oct. 18, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article “Krege is the only one who could wear the Woolly Worm outfit.” Like so many years before, in the weeks and months prior to the 24th Annual Woolly Worm Festival, Roy Krege has been that man walking around town in the rather odd get-up. Not only are his pants Pepto-Bismol pink and his tie an unidentifiable shade of yellow, his entire outfit is covered in decals advertising woolly worm soup and anything else that helps promote Avery County’s own Woolly Worm Festival. Krege, is known as the “Voice of the Woolly Worm” for good reason. Making national and international appearances though several broadcasting networks, he has been seen on NBC’s “Today Show” and heard on a special talk show in Scotland from his hotel room in Raleigh last Wednesday at 4 a.m. our time. Paul Harvey has also mentioned the uniqueness of the Woolly Worm Festival, found only in North Carolina’s one-stoplight metropolis of Banner Elk. Not only do proceeds from the Woolly Worm Festival help benefit local schools and organizations, area businesses also find their restaurants and shops jam-packed during this worm-honoring weekend. “It’s amazing that Banner Elk of all places could receive so much attention,” said Krege, who is in his 23rd year of announcing the worm race contests. At the starting lines, Krege is the man who checks the worms for “illegal steroids and stimulants,” and announces the races as Master of Ceremonies. As far as the accuracy of the worm’s predictions in the 24 years of the Festival, Krege says, “Publicity wise, I’d say it’s about 95-percent accurate. It’s as good as anything else.”
