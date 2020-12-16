From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Dec. 10, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “New Sheriff’s Department begin duties Monday.” Avery County’s new Sheriff, Beverly Daniels, was sworn in Monday by Dean Eller, Clerk of Superior Court. Also taking the oath was Chief Deputy Stuart Buchanan of Newland and Dayton Buchanan, deputy, of Elk Park.
40 years ago: The Dec. 11, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Garrett Memorial Hospital receives gifts.” The patients, employees and medical staff of Garrett Memorial Hospital in Crossnore were surprised this holiday season by a gift of unique wreath from Quincy’s Produce Market in Crossnore. The 25-inch evergreen wreath is covered with candies tied with colorful ribbon. There is a pair of scissors attached so that anyone in the hospital can cut off a piece of candy. Also Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland has placed several potted poinsettias throughout the hospital for the patients’ enjoyment during the Christmas season.
30 years ago: The Dec. 13, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article “Grinar graduates.” Sloop Memorial Hospital is proud to announce that Brenda Calhoun Grinar has graduated from the California College for Health Sciences and received her Respiratory Technician Certificate. Brenda is now eligible to be credentialed through the National Board for Respiratory Care. To earn the certificate Brenda successfully completed 47 semester credit hours and was employed at Sloop Memorial throughout the program. This accomplishment requires a positive balance of job responsibilities, personal obligations and study. Brenda has been employed at Sloop Memorial for 11 years and is married to Don Grinar, a Family Nurse Practitioner, who also works at Sloop Memorial.
20 years ago: The Dec, 14, 2000, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Annual UNC Press Catalog is released for holiday season.” The annual Southern Bookshelf catalog of the UNC Press, featuring 13 books, was released for the holiday season. Included are “Not Afraid of Flavor” Recipes from Magnolia Grill by Ben and Karen Baker, and “This is Where We Live: Short Stories by 25 Contemporary NC Writers,” edited by Michael McFee. The Bakers, award-winning chefs, offer 117 imaginative recipes, including okra rellenos, striped bass with oyster stew and Jack Daniels vanilla ice cream. Among the many noted authors featured are Tony Earley, Sarah Dessen and Laurence Naumoff, as well as “The Road to Bennett Place” about the final days of the Civil War in NC by Mark L. Bradley and “The Secret Lives of Fishermen” by longtime editor and columnist Jim Dean.
