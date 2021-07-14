From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The July 22, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “X-Ray center to be located in Crossnore.” The Board of Trustees, Garrett Memorial Hospital, Crossnore, voted Monday night to construct and equip a facility for X-Ray therapy at the hospital in Crossnore. This facility will be operated under the direction of Dr. E.M. White, radiologist and staff member at Garrett Memorial. This will provide a service that has long been needed in this area. Patients requiring x-ray treatments must now go to Asheville, Johnson City, Tenn., Valdese, or even greater distances for such treatment. Miss Martha Guy, chairman, stated, “The Board has had this under consideration for a long time, however space has not been available. Our new expansion will provide the necessary space that has not been available. The need for this service is great, and we are indeed glad that it can now be provided. It is not right or fitting that the people of this area who need vital x-ray treatment, many of them sick, should have to travel so far so often to receive these treatments.” Miss Guy continues, “We are indeed fortunate to have Dr. White, who is one of the state’s most eminent radiologists, on our staff. After the necessary equipment is installed, Dr. White will devote two days per week to Garrett Memorial instead of the customary one day. Without the services of qualified and competent personnel to administer treatments, the equipment would of course be of no value,” F.L. Blair, President of Blue Ridge Health Council, said, “We are very interested in better and improved health care for this region. I am extremely happy that Garrett Memorial Hospital will be providing a service for which there is not only a great need but will also be conveniently located for the people of this area.”
40 years ago: The July 23, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Explosion In Boone Mall Does Extensive Damage.” Mike Hakai, 25, owner of the Italian Village Restaurant in the new Boone Mall, has been charged with malicious damage to personal property by way of incendiary cause after an explosion ripped through the restaurant Monday night. The explosion, which occurred around midnight, heavily damaged the restaurant, blowing the roof off, the walls out, and shattering the windows. It also damaged an adjoining shoe store, game room and an unfinished Japanese restaurant, plus the mall’s sprinkler system. Fortunately, no one was injured by the explosion. Authorities estimated 35 percent of the Mall suffered water damage from fire hoses and sprinklers triggered by the blast. Glass was thrown 75 feet across the parking lot. The SBI found no indication of an explosive device, according to a Boone policeman, but are of the opinion the blast was caused by a volatile chemical. “It could be anything from gas to acetone.” one law officer stated. According to one shop owner, the mall was closed Tuesday and Wednesday but was scheduled to reopen Thursday, July 23, though some of the shops will not be open due to damage. John Kirby of the Record Bar in the Mall said he attended a meeting Wednesday morning along with another shop owner and a structural engineer who advised which shops will open. Kirby added these shops will be safe for the customers. Hakai was being held under a $100,000 bond pending a hearing either Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.
30 years ago: The July 18, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Coon hound event winners named.” The Carey’s Flat Wildlife Club and Blue Ridge Sportsman Club held a UKC Night Hunt and Bench Show June 29. This event was also an English Sectional. Pictured are the Children’s Bench Show winners: Joshua Swink, Adam Ollis, Nicole Barnett and John Carver. The UKC Bench Show winners are Grand Show Champion: Clark’s Sputnic — Jim Stivers; champion Female and Best English Female: Elk River — Becky and JB Mitchell; Champion male: Hoilman’s Magnum — Herman Hoilman; Reg. Best Female: Webb’s Special Kay — Harold Webb; Reg. Best male and Best English Male: Carver’s Rock — Claude Carver. The night hunt winners are 1st Reg. High scoring English Female and High Scoring Dog or Hunt: Elk River — Becky- JB Mitchell 625 +; 2nd Reg.: Limestone Queen — Michael Garland 312 ½+. We had 53 dogs hunted and 24 in the bench show. A special thanks to the Cranberrian Corp. for the use of their facilities. The Carey’s Flat Wildlife Club will hold a Buddy Hunt Friday, July 19.
20 years ago: The July 19, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Little League All-Stars reach District Final Four.” Jobie Harris, JC Waycaster, Ian Horney, Matthew Frazier-Smith, Junior Benfield and Josh Shoupe looked forward to their next matchup after a 6-3 home game victory over East Catawba last Thursday evening. The Avery County Little League All-Stars ended the NC District 7 Tournament with a 10-3 loss to Ashe County Monday night. In Avery’s first game, the All-Stars suffered a 3 -1 loss to Wilkes American, last year’s District 7 Champion. Later in the tournament, Avery made them pay, winning the second match up 13-1. As one of the final four contenders the Avery All-Stars had wins over East Catawba 6-3, Wilkes National 4-1, and Wilkes American. Prior to the tournament, the All-Stars worked on battling to prepare for the games. Their efforts paid off with home runs from Kyle Cable, Josh Shoupe and Nathan Davis.
