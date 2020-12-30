From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Dec. 31, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Cradle Roll Call.” Cannon Memorial: Mr. and Mrs. Terry Lee Presnell of Roan Mountain, Tenn., a daughter born Dec. 19; Mr and Mrs. Jerry D. Creech of Banner Elk, a son born Dec. 27. Garrett Memorial: Mr. and Mrs. James Wesley England of Rt. 2 Newland, a daughter born Dec. 20; Mr. and Mrs. Milburn Shell of Rt. 3 Roan Mtn, Tenn., a son born Dec.18; Rev. and Mrs. Keith Tutterow of Newland, a daughter born Dec. 19; Mr and Mrs. Saxton Smith of Montezuma, a son born Dec. 23; Mr. and Mrs. Lester Trivette of Elk Park, a son born Dec. 19.
40 years ago: The Dec. 24, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Stacey is Two.” Stacey Noel Greene, daughter of Sgt. and Mrs. Paul E. Greene of Camp Lejeune, will celebrate her second birthday on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Stacey is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin L. Banner of Newland and Mr. and Mrs. Anderson Green of Mountain City, Tenn.
30 years ago: The Dec. 27, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article “New Arrival.” Cecil and Libby Brown are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Kayla Nichole. Kayla was born at Sloop Memorial Hospital Oct. 21, 1990. She was 19 inches long and weighed 6 lb. and 5 oz. Her maternal grandparents are Collis and Madelone Sheppard of Heaton. Her paternal grandparents are Junior and Macie Brown of Elk Park. A special thanks to Dr. Baker and all the staff at Sloop Memorial Hospital.
20 years ago: The Dec, 28, 2000, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Retirement of The Avery Journal Editor Bertie Burleson.” An era ended at The Avery Journal with the retirement of editor Bertie Burleson. She said she was simply tired of the rigors involved in her position and that she needed a break from the action. Burleson began her tenure at the Journal in 1971, working for then-publisher Sherman Pritchard. She was promoted to associate editor and later editor by then-owner Rob Rivers. In addition to her news reporting, Burleson gained regional fame for her column ”According to Aunt Keziah,” in which she maintained the mountain dialect that she reared in the Roaring Creek Community. Burleson served on a variety of boards and civic groups, including the Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Public System. She is also a precinct chairman from Banner Elk on the Republican Executive Committee. For her service to the Town of Newland, the street that runs in front of The Avery Journal building was named Bertie Street in her honor in the 1980s.
