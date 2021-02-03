From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Feb. 4, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Cradle Roll Call.” Cannon Memorial — Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Glen Cornett of Elk Park, a daughter born Jan. 26; Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Jennings, Jr. of Banner Elk, a son born Feb. 2. Garrett Memorial — Mr. and Mrs. Tyley Woody of Rt. 2 Spruce Pine, a son born Jan. 31; Mr. and Mrs. Vance Brown of Crossnore, a son born Nov. 25.
40 years ago: The Feb. 5, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Scotty Wiseman Stricken In Florida.” Scott Wiseman, 71, country music songwriter and entertainer, died in Florida on Saturday morning from an apparent heart attack as he and wife Lula Belle were enroute from New Smyrna Beach, Fla., to their home in Avery County. Mrs. Wiseman told the news media she and her husband stopped at a gas station to fill their car up with gas about 10 a.m. Saturday morning in Gainesville, Fla. “He filled the tank up and paid for it,” she said, “then he sort of stooped down. I thought he had dropped something under the car. Then he fell back and hit his head on the gasoline pump island. The rescue squad was there in seven or eight minutes and they tried to revive him. They said he had a massive heart attack. She added that her husband had never had any history of heart trouble.
Scotty Wiseman, born at Ingalls in Avery County, was the great great grandson of early settler William Wiseman. He graduated from Crossnore High School and attended Duke University for a year before entering Fairmont Teachers College in West Virginia. Scott became half of the “Lula Belle and Scotty” team in 1934 and skyrocketed to fame appearing as regulars on the National Barndance over WLS Radio in Chicago. They made numerous movies and records. Scott Wiseman was a prolific songwriter as well as top country performer. He is probably best known for “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?” which has been recorded by over 200 various artists. The song was inspired by Lula Belle who visited Scotty when he was hospitalized in Chicago when they were performing.
“She visited me one evening,” Scotty stated recently, “and just before she left she bent over me and whispered tenderly, ‘Have I told you lately that I love you?’ and it impressed me so much, I composed the song that night and sang it to her the next day.” The song made the charts over and over and when the Wisemans built their retirement home on a hill at Ingalls overlooking the Three Mile Valley, the music to that song, in wrought iron, decorated their fireplace. “I thought it only fitting we put it there,” Lula Belle said. ”After all, royalties from that song built this house.” Scott Wiseman learned to play the guitar, harmonica and banjo by ear as a boy. In the later years he said about his mother, “I’m so glad she made me learn music. I didn’t want to at the time. I could play by ear and that was enough for me. But she made me learn music and it was certainly a great help when I began writing songs.” Scott Wiseman was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame in 1971. He and Lula Belle have been nominated for the Country Music Hall of Fame in recent years. Survivors, besides his wife are two children, include a daughter, Linda Johnston of Columbia, SC, and a son, Steven Wiseman; two sisters: Ruth Hall of Missouri and Inez Leonard of Chicago; two brothers: Dr. Earl Wiseman of Green Castle, La., and Ben Wiseman of Key West, Fla.; and five grandchildren. The family received friends at Webb Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. A memorial service was conducted by the Reverends Terry Rowland and Briggs Vaughan at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pine Grove Methodist Church in Ingalls, with burial in the church cemetery.
30 years ago: The Jan. 31, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Local Women with MASH Unit in Saudi.” Two local women are serving their county with MASH units in Operation Desert Storm. One is S.F.C. Pauline Haynes, who will be working as Dr. A.P. Dickson’s assistant in the Newland office. The other is PFC Tricia Lunsford, daughter of Vickie Lunsford of Elk Park, and Butch Lunsford of Shell Creek, Tenn. Tricia was in the JROTC at Avery High prior to enlisting in the Army in January of 1990. She came home one day and said, “Mom, I’ve joined the Army,” Vickie Lunsford said. Vickie said she would not have been surprised had her older daughter, Ramona, joined the military, But Tricia had never even discussed the thought. Although Vickie was surprised, she wanted her daughter to be whatever she chose. “That was before the war,” Vickie stated.
20 years ago: The Feb.1, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Wise celebrate thor 66th wedding anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Wise of Three Mile will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary on Feb. 8. They were married on Feb. 8, 1935. The Wises have three children: David, Louise and June, four grandsons, one deceased granddaughter, and 10 great-grandchildren of whom they are very proud. Mrs. Wise is the former Lena Childs of Three Mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.