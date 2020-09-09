From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept. 3 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “Department of Social Services move to New Offices.” The Avery County Department of Social Service moved on August 31 from the County Garage Building to the top floor of the Dave Hughes office building. The Social Services Staff consists of Mr. Donald L. Thompson, Director Trainee, graduate of East Tennessee State University; Mrs. Jane Hartley, Social Work Supervisor 1, graduate of Catawba College; Mr. Lynn Hughes, Social Worker II, graduate of East Tennessee State University; Mr. Walter Tennant, Social Worker II graduate of Appalachian State University; Mr. Marvin White, Social Worker 1, graduate of Milligan College; Mrs. Kaye E. Greene, Social Worker Trainee, graduate of Appalachian State University; as well as Miss Billye Hughes, Mrs. Mava Heaton and Miss Betty Shirley, stenographers.
40 years ago: The Sept. 4, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Historical Museum Attendance High.” More than 80 people visited the Avery County Historical Museum on Saturday, Aug. 23. This was the second highest attendance record for the museum, which opened its doors in October 1976 with a record of 86 visitors on its first day. The museum, usually open only on Sunday afternoons, was a part of Avery Arts Council’s “On the Square.” In addition to touring the museum, many visitors spent their time searching the family records for information on their ancestors. Volume II of Avery County Heritage was in great demand and orders were placed for copies of Volume I, which is now in its third printing. The public is reminded that the museum is open regularly every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. However, any individual groups wishing to tour the museum during the week should call.
30 years ago: The Sept. 6, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Backstage at the Opry.’’ Getting backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in itself can be quite a task. Not only do you pass two guards at the front gate and one at the entrance building, but you must pay a big ticket price. I’m lucky on two accounts. My friends Ricky Skaggs and Jack Greene are always helpful in getting me backstage at concerts or the Opry. Once backstage at the Opry, you can feel the electricity in the air as music comes from each dressing room, and people try to get a glimpse of their favorite star. I have been lucky the three nights I have been there, meeting and talking with the legendary Roy Acuff, Grandpa Jones, Dottie West, Ronny Stoneman, and Mark Chestnut, who many believe will soon be at the top with the best in country music.
20 years ago: The Sept. 7, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article “Banner Elk School to be featured in documentary.” The Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts has chosen Banner Elk Elementary School as one of the six participating schools to be featured in a documentary film on the North Carolina A+ School Program. Thirty-five schools throughout the state take part in the program. A film crew visited Banner Elk last week to photograph numerous classroom activities, incorporating the A+ approach to learning which integrates the arts in all subject areas. The curriculum covers the North Carolina Standard Course of Study through theme units combining drama, dance, music and visual arts. The program uses hand-on experiential learning, including daily arts instruction. A+ is a research based program believing that the arts can play a central role in how children learn. Results are indicating that among its benefits the program helps improve academic performance while making learning enjoyable and strengthening partnerships with schools, families and communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.