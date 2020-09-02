From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Aug. 27, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article on Kermit Johnson, Christmas tree grower from Avery County, who won the National Christmas Tree Grower Contest held in Vermont during the week of August 17 to 22. There were 17 states competing for this honor, including all the well known Christmas tree growing states of the North, East and West. Kermit won the contest with an eight-foot Fraser Fir which was grown on his farm in Crossnore. This is the first time the state of North Carolina has ever won the national contest. Mr. Johnson will take a Christmas tree to Washington, DC in December 1971, where it will be placed in the Blue Room of the White House. The tree was chosen from Mr. Johnson’s plantation by himself, Homer Sides and Ross Douglass, and was taken to Vermont by Sides for the national judging. The announcement of NC having the winning Christmas tree was made by Mr. Sandy Davidson, president of the NC Christmas Tree Growers Association.
40 years ago: The Aug. 28, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article on Private David R. Barrier. Barrier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Deward Barrier of Jonas Ridge, recently completed One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Benning, Ga. OSUT is a 12-week period which combines basic combat training and advanced individual training. The training included weapons qualifications, swat tactics, patrolling landmine warfare, field communications and combat operations. This qualifies the soldier as a light weapons infantryman and as an indirect fire crewman. Soldiers were taught to perform any of the duties in a rifle or mortar squad.
30 years ago: The Aug. 23, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Remembering Irma Stamey.” Irma Lee Carpenter was born Oct. 23, 1909, in a small section of Avery County known as Three Mile. At a young age, Irma met and fell in love with Robert Virgil Stamey of Altamont, and they were married on Feb. 26, 1926, at Shell Creek, Tenn. Four sons were born to this couple: Robert Lewis, Frank Edward, William Allen, and Jackie David. Lewis is deceased, Frank lives in Pennsylvania, William lives in Charlotte and David lives in Lenoir. On June 26, 1943, death claimed Irma’s husband, and she was left alone to raise her four boys. In order to provide for her family, Irma took in washing for other people and worked as an aide at Garrett Memorial Hospital in Crossnore (now known as Sloop Memorial). The details of the death of Irma’s oldest son Lewis are uncertain. However, it is believed that he died as the result of leg injuries received in an accident, possibly causing a blood clot to form. Irma’s last 36 years were spent working for the Crossnore Weaving Room. According to manager Ellie Hjeemmet, she was an excellent weaver. “She wove linen towels in the Maltese Cross pattern, and she wove aprons. She was primarily a line weaver, but she was good at it,” Hjeemmet said. Ossie Phillips, who managed the Weaving Room for many years, remembered the day approximately 20 years ago when Irma took a bad fall and was later told by doctors that she would probably never walk again. The two of them were walking to the Sales Store when Irma slipped on ice and went down on her knee, causing severe damage to the knee cap, which had to be removed. For approximately six months Irma did not walk at all. However, through much determination, Irma overcame this handicap, although she was forced to walk with the aid of a cane from that time on. Even this slight handicap did not slow her down, and she could be seen most days walking from her home in Crossnore to her job at the Weaving Room.
20 years ago: The Aug. 24, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article “Stamey Branch News.” Little news this week leaves much room for thoughts of God. It seems to me no one knows from one day to the next just what the weather will be; it’s changing so fast week after week. Even day after day, here in our mountains, the temperature rises from 70 degrees one day to 85 degrees the next with night temperatures in the low 50s. Sunday it was very chilly and damp and rainy. Who knows, just maybe Monday we may have 72-85 degrees with plenty of bright sunshine. So we can truly say there is one good thing we all say about the weather; It will change, if not sooner, then later. God can’t please everyone, but He can please some, part of the time, “hopefully.” No matter what the weather outside, it’s always so nice and cheery inside God’s house. News is short today, so I have something from my collection of inspirational thoughts which some one might enjoy: How would we feel if God gave us the same amount of time and attention that we devote to Him? If God put as many things ahead of us as we put ahead of Him? If God offered as many excuses as we do and if the excuses were no more justifiable than ours? If God withheld his blessings from us as we withhold our offerings from Him? Until next time, God bless and keep all out there, and may none start their day without talking to you, God.
