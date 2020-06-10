From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The May 21, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Linville Falls News” by Gurney Franklin. The Rescue Squad came to Ed Jackson’s home last Sunday morning to take Mr. Jackson to the Crossnore hospital. He had a sudden attack of angina. He is having tests made at this time. Friends and neighbors are helping at the home and campground. Mrs. Laura McGhee is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Boyd Franklin this week. Mrs. Naomi Hassellmeyer has returned to her home on The Isle of Palms, SC. Our prayers go out for Mr. and Mrs. Phil Young. Hope they will soon be well. Mr. Young is in Crossnore hospital and Mrs. Young is in Valdese Hospital. Mrs. Tense Banks visited her parents last weekend. The article by Billy Cline in Back Talk of the Asheville Citizen recently expressed his view about drinking and the number of deaths (25,000) it causes in automobile accidents each year of which most are young people. More people have been killed on our highways than in the Vietnam War during the same time. Drinking is habit forming and after a habit is a part of your life. It is hard to erase unless you have help from Christ, he stated. Major and Mrs. H.G. Davis is in their home here for the summer.
40 years ago: The May 22, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery gets Veterinarian.” From the first time in county history a veterinarian has opened a full-time office in the area. Dr. Barbara Coggin opened last Thursday in the former motel in Linville because she said, “I saw the need here, and I love the mountains.” A native of Raleigh. Dr. Coggin was educated at NC State where she received her BS in Animal Science and her Master of Agriculture at Auburn University in Alabama where she received her DVM. At NCSU she served as a lab research assistant and an instructor in animal science, and at Auburn she was research assistant and animal caretaker. While at Auburn she also prepared her paper on bovine parasitism, which was required for graduation. Dr. Coggin served her preceptorship with Dr. John Martin at New River Animal Hospital in Boone and was at the Tri-City Veterinary Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
30 years ago: The May 24, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story entitled “Avery County’s Oldest Veteran to Celebrate 97th Birthday May 27.” On Sunday, May 27, from 2 until 3 p.m., Avery County’s oldest living veteran will celebrate her 97th birthday in the Fellowship Hall at Aaron Baptist in Montezuma. Verna Barbee was born May 27, 1893, in Morganton. She was married to a Mr. Barbee and bore five children before the union ended in divorce. The children are: Troy Barbee of San Diego, Calif., Clegg Barbee of Pailo, Pa., Iris Pardini, of Alexandria, Va., Doris Fine (deceased), and Myra Sudderth, of Montezuma, NC. She has 10 living grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Barbee studied to become a lab and ex-ray technician, and during World War II at age 50, enlisted as WAC. “I lied about my age,” Mrs. Barbee chucked, “and was really surprised that they accepted me.” She remained in service for approximately a year. Later, she worked at the insane asylum in Sykesville, Md., and after returning to Avery County worked at Sloop Hospital. “I loved work. I dream about work now. I miss it.” In typical woman fashion, Mrs. Barbee admits, with twinkling eyes, “I lied about my age until I turned 70, then I started telling the truth about it.”
20 years ago: The May 18, 2000, edition of The AJT featured “Fire on the Ridge.” Fire burned 18 acres of woodland underbrush along Jonas Ridge in Burke County Saturday. The cause is believed to be a campfire, but it is still under investigation. Burke County Forest Ranger Harry Jarrett said because the people responsible for setting the fire are not known, the investigation is being conducted by a district ranger. Firefighter responded to the smouldering blaze at about 1 p.m. It began in a clearing not far from Route 181 about one mile across the Avery County line. Jarrett’s office received word of the fire at 3 p.m. Jonas Ridge was the first fire department to respond, followed by Newland, Lake James, Oak Hill and West End.The Forest Service sent its regional helicopter, scout plane and bulldozer to help extinguish the fire, which mostly burned dry underbrush. A few trees were scorched as well.
