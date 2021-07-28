From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Aug. 5, 1971, edition of The AJT featured a picture of Hugh Morton during his political tour of North Carolina’s 100 counties on behalf of his possible candidacy for Governor. Morton is frequently asked, “Who is looking after the bears at Grandfather Mountain while you’re gone?” The answer is that Hugh Morton’s wife, Julia, is shown here feeding a cub named Nehru, a small Himalayan bear from India. Nehru is not nearly as tame as Grandfather Mountain’s mascot Mildred the Bear, so Julia Morton has to wear heavy gloves and coveralls to keep from being scratched when she feeds him.
40 years ago: The Aug. 6, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Avery County Elderly Nutrition Program.” The Avery County Elderly Nutrition Program is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma. The Nutrition Program is sponsored by the Avery County Department of Aging through a grant made possible by the Older American Act of 1965. Besides providing a hot nutritious lunch, the program provides the participants with the opportunity for social contact with their peers. This has proved to be as important to the participants as the meal. The participants are also given the opportunity to learn through supportive service programs provided each day by local and area agencies. Classes in nutrition, exercise, agency information and many craft ideas are offered to participants. The Avery County Elderly Nutrition Program is a success due to the coordination and support of several local agencies. Because of the contribution of Mayland Technical College, W.A.M.Y Community Action, Avery County Recreation Dept. The Green Thumb program and a number of other local agencies, the Nutrition Site is able to offer something of interest for each participant. Credit for the success of the program should be given to the senior citizens themselves, especially to the Site Manager Edith Buchanan and her aides, Mattie Gaultney and Mamie Pritchard. Because of the dedication and unselfishness of those ladies and other senior volunteers, the Avery County Elderly Nutrition Program can operate from day to day.
30 years ago: The August 1, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Hall To Join Sloop Faculty.” The family physicians at Sloop Memorial Hospital will take on an additional role as faculty in the Mountain Area Health Education Center/University of NC Medical Student Clerkship. For four weeks, each third-year medical student from the UNC Medical School will train in a community setting as a required part of their medical training. From Aug. 5 to 30, medical student Andrew Hall will be working with Drs. Baker, Carringer, Martin, Perez and Smith. The Department of Family Medicine in Chapel Hill and the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) in Asheville thank the community of Crossnore and the doctors at Sloop Memorial Hospital for contributing to this student’s medical education.
20 years ago: The Aug. 2, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Pokey reminds us about upcoming clown week.” International Clown Week is upon us again, says Pokey (aka Dorothy Hosford). Did you know that there really is a law about Clown Week? On Oct. 8, 1970, Public Law 91-443 was passed under the 91st Congress, and both the House and the Senate passed JJR16, and President Nixon signed the official proclamation. In part it said, “All men are indebted to those who bring such moments of quiet splendor-who redeem sickness and pain with joy. They heal the heart of the world.” National Clown Week is August 1 to 7.
