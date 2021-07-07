From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The July 8, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Scottish Tournament Set Friday at Grandfather.” The most unique golf contest to be held anywhere in many years will be staged Friday afternoon at Grandfather Golf and Country Club’s championship course. The event will be an invitational “Old Scottish Golf Tournament,” which will be placed as near as feasible to the way the sport originated in Scotland. The competitors, scheduled to be attired in kilts, will be seeking to claim an ancient golf club as the winner’s trophy. The initial Old Scottish tournament has been established by Grandfather Golf and Country Club as a separate but most appropriate kickoff for Saturday and Sunday’s Highland Games and Gathering of Scottish Clans at Grandfather Mountain. Speed of play will be a most important factor in the gold tournament format, but strokes also will be of considerable importance. The contestants will tee off individually and complete nine holes as quickly as they can. A player’s stroke score will be multiplied by two, with the resulting figure being added to the minutes it took him to play the nine holes. The lowest scorer will be the winner. When the game of golf was born in Scotland, the number of strokes were not counted. Game winners were the ones who could complete a certain number of holes in the shortest time. The GGCC tournament will be combining strokes and minutes to determine a winner, meaning that the competitors will be trotting around the course and hitting each shot with very little forethought. Players may carry as many or as few clubs as they wish.
40 years ago: The July 2, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Little Horse Creek News.” Mr. and Mrs. Pat Taylor and family of Jonesborough visited Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Taylor last weekend. Mr and Mrs. Roy Sparks of Canton, Ohio have been spending some time at their home here. Mrs. Nelia Sparks of Asheville spent a few days with them and visited some of her other children who live around here. Home Sparks of Charlotte was visiting one day. Mrs. Larry English (Sue) gave a baby shower for her sister-in-law, Penny Phillips last Saturday evening (June 20) at her home. A good crowd attended and the honoree received a lot of real nice gifts. Delicious refreshments were served by the hostess. Ruby Ollis visited Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Ollis and family last Sunday afternoon. Sympathy is extended to the family of Wesley Jones who passed away Thursday night in an Asheville hospital after being seriously ill for two weeks.
30 years ago: The July 3, 1991, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Flintstones and Hardee’s celebrate 30 years.” The Modern Stone Age family will celebrate their 30th Anniversary at Hardee’s this summer and everyone’s invited to the party. The Flintstones, created by Hanna-Barbera Productions in 1961, will be featured in four commemorative glasses available at participating Hardee’s restaurants, beginning July 1 through July 28. Each glass will depict a memorable moment from the Flintstones animated television show. A glass can be bought with the purchase of any beverage. Glass price may vary. The glass scenes depict the following episodes: “The Snorkasaurus Story” (1960) as Fred and Barney go “pet hunting’’ while Dino hides behind a tree to catch the unsuspecting Fred. “The Blessed Event” (1963), as America is introduced to a new member of the Flintstone family with the birth of Pebbles. Wilma and Fred appear in this colorful glass, along with Pebbles. “Little Bam Bam’’ (1964) as the Rubbles’ wishes finally come true when they find baby Bam Bam left on their doorstep. They also find that this tot has superhuman strength as he lifts his new dad, while Betty looks on. Finally, “Going to the Drive-In” (1964), as the whole Flintstones crew, as well as the Rubbles, go out for a family night at the drive-in movies. This scene is part of the show’s opening for nearly every Flintstones episode.
Hardee’s, which also is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will also offer one of five colorful collectible Flintstones plastic figurines with prehistoric gadgets in its children’s Fun Meal. The modern Stone-age figurines include Barney cooking on the barbeque, Dino dancing to a prehistoric jukebox, Bam Bam playing a stone-age pinball machine and Pebbles chatting on a telephone.
20 years ago: The July 4, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Training to tame the flame.” The Avery County Airport hosted a course Thursday to train firefighters in helicopter operation, and the skills they learned will enable them to help fight forest fires anywhere in the country. It was the only course of its kind offered in the United States this year. Bob Seigler, a Regional Ranger in western North Carolina, said because so few people are in the profession, knowledge is being lost nationwide, which is very risky in such dangerous situations. He said that is why the firefighters need to be trained in a “progressive training regimen.” The men must stay proficient in order to perform their duties quickly and safely. “Flexible is too rigid of a word; we’ve got to be fluid,” said Seigler. Twenty-five Wildland Firefighters came from places all over the country to be trained for positions in helicopter operation. The list of those wanting to attend contained many more names, but the number accepted had to be kept low in order to hold an effective training program. During the course, each student had an opportunity to marshall the helicopter, brief the crew and haul cargo. J.J. Clark from Jonas Ridge has been working with the program for 15 years and says he loves going up in the helicopters, even though it can be dangerous. He said this training would probably make some people decide they don’t want to do it after all. Clark said everything is very different up in the helicopter and some people find it hard to get used to. Helicopters are used frequently to help fight forest fires because they are more versatile than other modes of transportation. These helicopters are also used for search and rescue when hikers get lost on trails and forestry service use them to locate pine beetle infestations which can be harmful to Avery County’s Christmas tree industry.
