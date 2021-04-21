From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The April 8, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “ Beautification of Avery Square Begins.” This combined community effort sponsored by the Newland Women’s Club. James C. Jennings was pictured as he donated his time digging for the new sidewalks. All material is being purchased at special prices and labor is being furnished by the Carpentry class of Avery County High School under the supervision of Clyde Sudderth. The sign was donated this year by Newland Women’s Club. The nominal cash outlay for the sidewalks will be shared equally by Avery County and the Town of Newland. Future plans of the Newland Women’s Club include a fountain in the center to be landscaped with native plants and shrubs. Anyone wishing to contribute may contact Mrs. Margaret Mortimer at Mortimer and Daniels, or Mrs. Muriel Griffin at The Shop on the Square. A list of contributors will be published with a photo of the completed project at a later date.
40 years ago: The April 9, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “School Bus Driver Recognition Week.” State of NC Proclamation reads: WHEREAS, the safe transportation of North Carolina’s school children is a matter of concern for all citizens of the state; and WHEREAS the continued reduction on school bus accidents has been and is a primary goal of North Carolina’s school bus drivers, school personnel, state and local officials, parents and their citizens; and WHEREAS, over 741,000 students each morning and afternoon are transported to and from school each day in approximately 12,600 buses in North Carolina which travel over 100,000 million miles each year; and WHEREAS, the many school bus drivers have greatly improved their school bus safety records; THEREFORE, I, James B. Hunt, Jr., Governor of the State of North Carolina, do hereby declare April 5-11, 1981, as SCHOOL BUS DRIVER RECOGNITION WEEK. And I urge that all citizens of our state observe this week by exercising courtesy and caution concerning school buses in order that the children of our state have the safest possible system of transportation, and by transportation and by recognizing the skill and dedication of the thousands of school bus drivers who make that system possible. By the Governor: James B, Hunt Jr.
30 years ago: The April 16, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Celebrate 59th Anniversary.” Della and Mrs. Linney Hopson of the Roaring Creek Community celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary with a luncheon given at their home by their children. The couple were united in marriage April 12, 1922, by Rev. P.W. Emerson in Erwin, Tenn. To this union were born nine children: Deckie, wed to Calvin Hughes; Rothrock, who married Delphia Hughes; Ham, married to Esther Hughes; Dollie, married to Joe Poore; Tom, married to May Hughes; Josie, married to Leonard Hughes; and Mollie, married to Bob Sluder. The Hopsons have 37 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and great sons- and daughters-in-law. Della is 84 years and Linney is 82.
20 years ago: The April 12, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Freedom Trail students hold trial.” The Freedom Trail 2nd graders took a field trip to the Avery County Courthouse and the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. The students first held a mock trial with the Clerk of Court, Robert “Nub” Taylor. During the mock trial, the kids found the birthday girl, Mrs. Jan Lewis, guilty of a heinous crime against the principal of Freedom Trail School. Clerk Taylor then turned the guilty verdict over to deputy Derek Roberts of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Dep. Roberts placed Mrs. Lewis into handcuffs and escorted her off to the Avery County Jail. While Mrs. Lewis was being held behind bars in the holding cell by Detention officer Eddie Hughes and Detention officer Julie Cox, the students were escorted on a tour of the Avery Sheriff’s office by Nina Case. While at the sheriff’s office, the kids met with Sheriff Ed Gwyn and the Chief of Newland Police Danny Phillips. After Mrs. Lewis was released from the jail, the students and teachers April Pittman, Donna Carver, Rachel King and Lewis went on to visit the rest of the courthouse and the offices of the county. One last note, Sen. Kenneth Moore was at the Sheriff’s Office on other business and was caught up in the melee of the arrest of Mrs. Lewis.
