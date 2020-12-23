From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Dec. 17, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Musical ‘Tom’ composed by Dr. Evans makes TV appearance.” “Tom,” a musical version of Mark Twain’s “Tom Sawyer,” will be telecast on WSJK-TV Channel 2 on Dec. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. Written, composed, and arranged by H.C. Evans Jr., Murrell Wessner, Helen Kincaid and Dorothy Chapman, the musical has been previously performed in three states by children of elementary and junior high age. This version of “Tom” was taped in the Johnson City studios of WSJK-TV by 75 boys and girls of the Banner Elk Elementary School. All the familiar scenes and characters of the book are there, including Tom Sawyer, as played by Alan Murray, Becky Thatcher, as played by Van Lecka, and Injun Joe, as played by Phil Teagarden. Twelve songs have been written for this production ranging form the spooky “All in Your Mind,” sung by Tom and Becky when lost in the Hannibal Cave, to the inspirational “Prayer Song,” sung by Aunt Polly during Tom’s unannounced stay on Jackson Island.
40 years ago: The Dec. 18, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Laws Celebrate 50th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Dayton Laws were honored an their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday Nov. 30, with a reception held in the fellowship hall of Heaton Christian Church. The hall was decorated in gold and white. Gold candles were placed in each window. The tables, which held the three-tier cake and crystal punch bowl were decorated with skirted white lace cloths, each corner being lifted by gold bows. The centerpiece was of gold chrysanthemums, white lilies and baby’s breath, along with mixture of browns. Gold punch, cake, sausage ball, ham biscuits, cheese straws and homemade mints were served. One small table held a gold candelabra with white candles on which an opened white Bible was placed, along with a brass Bible plaque which was presented to honor the couple by their seven children.
30 years ago: The Dec. 20, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article “Avery Christmas Festival Contest Winners.” First-place winner of $50 was Shoppe on the Square. Tied for honorable mention were Aleta Daniels (residential) and Mountain Jewelers (business). The winner of the first annual door decorating contest was chosen from entries that were submitted to the joint chamber committee by the deadline date of Nov. 28. The goal was to get more of the community involved this year in decorating for Christmas in Avery County. The contest was open to businesses and residences.
20 years ago: The Dec, 21, 2000, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Llamas in the High Country? Yes.” Did you know llamas will not spit at people, only at other llamas. Llamas are originally from the Andes Mountains of South America. Llamas are still used in parts of Peru and Chile to transport crops to the market. Llama hair can be spun into yarn for sweaters and blankets. Llamas have been paying visits to Avery County Schools. Now, how would we know so much about Llamas? Melanie Koenig, music teacher at Freedom Trail, Beech Mountain and Riverside elementary schools and her husband, Scott, are raising four llamas at their home near Roan Mountain, Tenn. To introduce her students to a new learning experience, the Koenigs recently transported their animals by horse trailer to each of her three schools for a day. All students in each school enjoyed petting the llamas and every child had the experience of leading an animal through an obstacle course which included a duck under, two jumps, walking through an imaginary river, and weaving through cones. After competing this interesting feat, each child earned a Certificate of Achievement.
