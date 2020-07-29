From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The July 23, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Powdermill by Mrs. Zora L. McKinney.” Mr. and Mrs. Waites Wilson and sons came home Wednesday after visiting Cherokee, Great Smokies and Maggie Valley. Ronnie and Vivian Erwin left Saturday for a week’s visit with relatives in Hickory. Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Freeman and Mr. and Mrs. Junior Freeman came home Wednesday from a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Walter Freeman in Maryland. Mr. and Mrs. Waites Wilson and family and Mr. and Mrs. M.W. Houston, Jr, spent Saturday night with Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Boggs at their summer place on Oakes Knob. The Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. McKinney were Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Vance and boys from Johnson City and Mr. and Mrs. Hayden McKinney of Erwin. Mrs. Edgar Billings of Maryland was visiting her sister, Mrs. R.B. Houston, and other relatives here Saturday.
40 years ago: The July 24, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Grandfather Movie honored at Sport Film Festival.” “Masters of Hang Gliding,” a 28-minute color film produced by Grandfather Mountain, has been awarded Second Prize of the Festival at the St. Vincent, Italy International Sport Film Festival, in competition with sports films from all over the world. Announcement on the award was made in Washington by S.R. Tamhane, executive director of Cine, the organization which sponsors the entry of United States films in foreign film festivals. Tamhane said that the award for “Masters of Hang Gliding” will be presented at the Cine Annual Award Ceremonies in Washington December 2 to 4. Previously, “Masters of Hang Gliding’’ was awarded Cine’s Golden Eagle, the highest honor that can be given to non-theatrical films in the United States, making the film a part of the United States entry in foreign film festivals this year.
The major portion of the photography was done by Hugh Morton and Robert Bean, and narration is by sportscaster Jim Thacker. The film was edited by Bob Rector, with a script written by Hugh and Julia Morton. “Masters of Hang Gliding” has received extensive showings on television stations throughout the US and is shown daily at Grandfather Mountain when weather conditions prevent hang glider flights by the mountain’s exhibition flying team.
30 years ago: The July 26, 1990, edition of The AJT featured “Engagement Announced.” Mrs. Sarah U. Rivers of Newland, NC is pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Amy Lynn of Newland, NC to Wilburn Marcus Horney Jr., son of Woburn and Madeline Horney of Frank, NC. The bride-elect is a 1986 graduate of Avery County High School and is presently a senior at Lees- McRae College, where she received an associate’s degree in Business Administration in 1989. She is currently employed by Underwood and Weld. Co. Inc. and by Cannon Memorial Hospital. The bridegroom-elect is a 1984 graduate of Avery County High School and is presently a senior at Appalachian State University, having received an associate’s degree in Business Administration at Lees-McRae College in 1986. He is currently employed by Mountain View Nursery. An August 11 wedding is planned for 7 p.m. at Altamont United Methodist Church in Altamont, NC, with the reception immediately following. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.
20 years ago: The July 20, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article “Arnette honored as outstanding resident.” Rhoda Arnette, M.D. was recently honored as the Cedric Bainton Outstanding Resident in Anesthesiology at the University of California in San Francisco. The daughter of Winnie Vance Baird, she was the 1988 valedictorian at Avery County High School. Arnette attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for undergraduate studies and medical school.
