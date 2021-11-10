From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 28, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Pineola Church of God Winter Schedule.” The Family Training Hour of Pineola Church of God will start its services one hour earlier in the evening. Services will begin at 6 p.m. and the worship hour at 6:30 through the winter months. A time of fellowship was enjoyed by members of the Training Hour last Saturday night with the adults meeting in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest T. Barrier of Linville Falls with a buffet dinner. The Young Married Class and Teenagers met in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Dock Aldridge of Crossnore and the Children’s Class enjoyed a Halloween party at the church. This was followed Sunday morning with a Family Day program at the church with 105 in attendance and the church then enjoyed a picnic lunch at the Jonas Ridge Cafeteria.
40 years ago: The Nov. 5, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “First Place Winners at State Fair.” Riverside Elementary School Smooth Dancers won first place at the State Fair in the Junior High Division. Under the direction of Mrs. Debbie Ward they are Michael Stafford, Laura Lusk, Tim Crowder, April Avery, Michael Wright, Andrea McKinney, Jeffrey Ledford, Shannon Jones, Chris McClellan, Trena Calloway, Robbie Taylor, Dianna Love, Tim Hartley, Jackie Greene, Brian Payne [caller] and Michelle McClellan.
30 years ago: The Oct. 31, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Tree bows made by Local Program.” Velvet bows, suited for Christmas trees or packages, are being made at Yellow Mountain Enterprises in Newland. The organization has produced wreath bows for the past six years, but has recently added the tree bow to its line. Barrett Gilmer, director of the local facility for adults with developmental disabilities, stated that the larger wreath bows are now sold wholesale only, in bigger quantities. ”We wanted something smaller that our supporters could still purchase,” he said. Last year, Yellow Mountain’s job trainer, Jenny Lecka, began training the clients to make the velvet tree bows. This year the bows are being produced by 10 clients at the facility and are available in five colors. “It is always a pleasure to have work for our clients,” Gilmer said. “These little bows used as decorations make a beautiful tree.” Yellow Mountain Enterprises currently has 38 clients who attend the Adult Developmental Activities Program (ADAP) each weekday. Training in adult skills is the basic purpose of the organization, which provides opportunities for functional education and socialization as well as job training. Persons interested in seeing Yellow Mountain’s bows or visiting the workroom are asked to call between 10 a.m. and noon on weekdays at 733-2944.
20 years ago: The Nov. 1, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article “Newland Class of 1951 reunites.” On October 20, 2001, fourteen members of Newland High School gathered for their 50th class reunion, along with spouses and friends and two of their teachers. The group gathered at the Shady Lawn Restaurant for a delicious lunch and a time for remembering long-ago events. A graduating class of 26 have remained in touch with this being their 60th reunion. There have been four to pass on ahd they are missed by the remaining class. A memorial table was set up with a picture of each and a rose as a remembrance. They are Betty Jean Lewis Buchanan, Arl Green, Joanne Haga Main, and Lavonda Banner Watson. Members who attended the function were: John Baird of Birmingham, Ala.; Emma L Benfield, Marion, NC; Evelyn R Cannon, Lenoir, NC; Roger Dean and wife of Granite Falls; Jim Farthing and wife of Rock Hill SC; Barbara C. Lowe and husband of Morganton; Gaynelle B. Wilson of Valle Crucis; Leona S. Smith of Hudson; Betty Jo E. Puckett and daughter of Banner Elk; BW McNeely and wife of Pineola; Mildred C. Lan, Lynn Hughes and wife, Hugh Hall and Jim Ray, all of Newland. Special guests were Mrs. Margaret Cartner and Mrs. Ada Smith. A wonderful time was had by all and they are already talking about their next reunion.
